Compton sets record, but Huskies lose slugfest

DULUTH — The Duluth Huskies couldn't take advantage of a record-setting night for designated hitter Brandon Compton, falling 15-13 in a Northwoods League game to the Eau Claire Express on Friday night at Wade Stadium.

Compton set a club record for RBIs in a season when he recorded No. 62 on a two-run double to the opposite field in the sixth inning that gave Duluth a 9-8 lead, but the advantage was erased when Eau Claire scored seven times on three hits, three walks and a hit batsman. In addition to allowing 14 hits, the Huskies walked 12 and committed three errors.

After the Huskies fell behind 15-10, Compton cut into the lead with two more RBIs on a one-out home run, while Michael Hallquist doubled in a run, but a pitching change helped Eau Claire get out of the eighth inning and retire the side in order in the ninth for the Huskies' fifth consecutive loss.

Compton finished 3-for-4 with five RBIs and two runs scored. Max Coupe, Raymond Velazquez, Hallquist and Jake Brill finished with two hits apiece.

David Stich took the pitching loss for Duluth after allowing five of the seven runs in the eighth inning.

Duluth (16-12) hits the road on Saturday for the first of two games at Rochester.