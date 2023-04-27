99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports College

Yellowjackets tripped up in second game of softball doubleheader

UWS is two games behind league-leading Bethany Lutheran.

By Staff reports
Today at 9:58 PM

Wisconsin-Superior softball's efforts to keep pace in the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference softball standings were frustrated by a 2-1 extra-inning loss at Northwestern in the second game of a doubleheader on Wednesday, April 26 in St. Paul.

The Yellowjackets won game one, 8-2.

In the second game, UWS left 11 runners on base, a problem that haunted them when Northwestern's Megan Lundt singled in the game-winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Samantha Swartz was 3-for-4, while Ellie Macal had two hits and MyKenzie Leccia the Yellowjackets' lone RBI, a single in the sixth inning.

Tayler Kraemer took the loss in relief.

Kraemer was the winning pitcher in game one, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits in a complete game.

UWS scored in its first four times at bat and five of six, accumulating 12 hits. Larissa Snyder had three of them, including a double, while Jenna Hoops, Norah Schmitz and Leccia had two-hit games.

UWS (22-6, 12-2 UMAC) is two games behind league-leading Bethany Lutheran and would lose a tiebreaker to Northwestern if one is needed for playoff seeding. The Yellowjackets will play Northland on Friday, April 28 at the UMAC's second crossover of the season, in Morris, Minnesota.

YELLOWJACKET SPORTS

By Staff reports
