Yellowjackets tripped up in second game of softball doubleheader
UWS is two games behind league-leading Bethany Lutheran.
Wisconsin-Superior softball's efforts to keep pace in the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference softball standings were frustrated by a 2-1 extra-inning loss at Northwestern in the second game of a doubleheader on Wednesday, April 26 in St. Paul.
The Yellowjackets won game one, 8-2.
In the second game, UWS left 11 runners on base, a problem that haunted them when Northwestern's Megan Lundt singled in the game-winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning.
Samantha Swartz was 3-for-4, while Ellie Macal had two hits and MyKenzie Leccia the Yellowjackets' lone RBI, a single in the sixth inning.
Tayler Kraemer took the loss in relief.
Kraemer was the winning pitcher in game one, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits in a complete game.
UWS scored in its first four times at bat and five of six, accumulating 12 hits. Larissa Snyder had three of them, including a double, while Jenna Hoops, Norah Schmitz and Leccia had two-hit games.
UWS (22-6, 12-2 UMAC) is two games behind league-leading Bethany Lutheran and would lose a tiebreaker to Northwestern if one is needed for playoff seeding. The Yellowjackets will play Northland on Friday, April 28 at the UMAC's second crossover of the season, in Morris, Minnesota.
