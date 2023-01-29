Yellowjackets report: Walker wins it for UWS men's hockey in OT

C.J. Walker bagged the overtime winner for Wisconsin-Superior that sealed a weekend men's hockey sweep of Wisconsin-River Falls on Saturday night, Jan. 28, at Wessman Arena in a 2-1 win.

The teams exchanged power play goals in regulation, with MacGregor Sinclair scoring in the first period for UWS and Dylan Smith late in the second for UWRF. The teams kept it tight through regulation with Dylan Meilun making 28 saves in the UWS net and Dysen Skinner 21 one night after the Yellowjackets won a 1-0 game.

In the overtime, Walker scored his ninth goal of the season before the Falcons had even touched the puck, at 15 seconds.

UWS (12-7-2, 7-3-1 WIAC) will play a pair of games at Wisconsin-Stout this week on Wednesday and Friday.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Yellowjackets cut down Lumberjacks

Wisconsin-Superior shot 50 percent in both halves as the Yellowjackets rolled to a 78-64 Upper Midwest Athletic Conference victory over Northland on Saturday, Jan. 28 in Ashland.

UWS led 19-7 in the early going but briefly fell behind before taking a 40-35 halftime lead. The Yellowjackets slowly pulled away after the break, leading by 14 with 12:49 to play and not letting Northland get closer than six points before finishing the game on a 9-1 surge.

Four Yellowjackets scored in double figures led by 18 points off the bench from Andrew Kunelius. Josef Fahrenholtz scored 16 and T.J. Moberg 13.

UWS (12-7, 6-2 UMAC) hosts Martin Luther in league play on Friday night.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Victory snaps UWS skid at five

A 20-board advantage in rebounding was just one of the keys to Wisconsin-Superior snapping a five-game losing streak with a 63-46 win over Northland in UMAC women's basketball on Saturday in Ashland.

The Yellowjackets held the Lumberjills to single digits in the second and fourth quarters. The first defensive push allowed UWS to carry a 33-22 lead into the half. After both squads scored 16 points in the third quarter, UWS held a 14-8 advantage in the final frame to finish it off.

Kaelyn Christian scored 15 points to lead UWS, while Elsa Olson added 10. Both Sam Parendo and Mady Sanders finished with 11 rebounds for UWS, which outrebounded Northland 49-29.

Miranda Wagner of Northland had 19 points to lead all scorers.

UWS (6-11, 4-4 UMAC) will host Martin Luther on Friday in Superior.