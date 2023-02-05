Yellowjackets report: Vikings fend off UWS in battle of UMAC men’s basketball leaders

SUPERIOR — Justin Schrupp had 20 points and five rebounds off the bench as Bethany Lutheran held off Wisconsin-Superior in a matchup of UMAC men’s basketball leaders Saturday, Feb. 4, before 286 at Mertz Mortorelli Gymnasium.

Jax Madson added 12 points and Drew Sagedahl and Hunter Nielsen contributed 11 points apiece for the Vikings (18-3 overall, 9-1 UMAC), who led 35-28 at halftime.

J’Vaun Walker had 19 points and Josef Fahrenholtz chipped in 15 for the Yellowjackets (13-8, 7-3), who were outrebounded 38-27.

Bethany Lutheran had a 48% to 45% advantage in shooting, but the biggest difference was at the 3-point line, where the Vikings made 11 of 23 (47.8%) compared to 7 of 19 (36.8%) for UWS, which had its three-game winning streak snapped.

The Yellowjackets are back in UMAC action against North Central at 5:30 p.m Friday, Feb. 10, at Clark-Danielson Gymnasium in Minneapolis.

ADVERTISEMENT

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Vikings use late surge to top UWS

Sara Kottke had 19 points and six rebounds and Bethany Lutheran used a big fourth quarter to down Wisconsin-Superior 66-55 in UMAC women’s basketball before 92 at Mertz Mortorelli Gym.

Ashley Schindele added 12 points as five players scored at least seven points apiece for the Vikings (7-14 overall, 5-5 UMAC), who were tied with the Yellowjackets 45-45 after three quarters before outscoring them 21-10 the rest of the way.

Kaelyn Christian had 23 points and eight rebounds while Erika Mattson was also in double figures in scoring with 10 points for UWS (7-12, 5-5).

The Yellowjackets continue UMAC play against North Central at 7:15 p.m Friday, Feb. 10, at Clark-Danielson Gymnasium.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

Top-ranked Falcons soar past ’Jackets

Abigail Stow, Megan Goodreau, Madison Lavergne and Maddie McCollins all scored two goals apiece as top-ranked Wisconsin-River Falls steamrolled Wisconsin-Superior 12-1 in WIAC women’s hockey before 147 at Wessman Arena.

Jordan O’Connor had seven saves for the Falcons (20-2 overall, 10-0 WIAC).

Gaby Andreacchi scored UWS’ lone goal at 16:09 in the first and Molly Black had 50 saves for the Yellowjackets (8-13, 1-7).

UWS continues WIAC play against Wisconsin-Stevens Point at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, at K.B. Willett Arena in Stevens Point, Wisconsin.