99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, February 5

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | College
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Yellowjackets report: Vikings fend off UWS in battle of UMAC men’s basketball leaders

Schrupp provides spark off bench as Bethany gets great offensive balance.

4016349+UWS bee logo_27.jpg
By Staff reports
February 04, 2023 10:59 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

SUPERIOR — Justin Schrupp had 20 points and five rebounds off the bench as Bethany Lutheran held off Wisconsin-Superior in a matchup of UMAC men’s basketball leaders Saturday, Feb. 4, before 286 at Mertz Mortorelli Gymnasium.

Jax Madson added 12 points and Drew Sagedahl and Hunter Nielsen contributed 11 points apiece for the Vikings (18-3 overall, 9-1 UMAC), who led 35-28 at halftime.

J’Vaun Walker had 19 points and Josef Fahrenholtz chipped in 15 for the Yellowjackets (13-8, 7-3), who were outrebounded 38-27.

Bethany Lutheran had a 48% to 45% advantage in shooting, but the biggest difference was at the 3-point line, where the Vikings made 11 of 23 (47.8%) compared to 7 of 19 (36.8%) for UWS, which had its three-game winning streak snapped.

The Yellowjackets are back in UMAC action against North Central at 5:30 p.m Friday, Feb. 10, at Clark-Danielson Gymnasium in Minneapolis.

ADVERTISEMENT

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Vikings use late surge to top UWS

Sara Kottke had 19 points and six rebounds and Bethany Lutheran used a big fourth quarter to down Wisconsin-Superior 66-55 in UMAC women’s basketball before 92 at Mertz Mortorelli Gym.

Ashley Schindele added 12 points as five players scored at least seven points apiece for the Vikings (7-14 overall, 5-5 UMAC), who were tied with the Yellowjackets 45-45 after three quarters before outscoring them 21-10 the rest of the way.

Kaelyn Christian had 23 points and eight rebounds while Erika Mattson was also in double figures in scoring with 10 points for UWS (7-12, 5-5).

The Yellowjackets continue UMAC play against North Central at 7:15 p.m Friday, Feb. 10, at Clark-Danielson Gymnasium.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

Top-ranked Falcons soar past ’Jackets

Abigail Stow, Megan Goodreau, Madison Lavergne and Maddie McCollins all scored two goals apiece as top-ranked Wisconsin-River Falls steamrolled Wisconsin-Superior 12-1 in WIAC women’s hockey before 147 at Wessman Arena.

Jordan O’Connor had seven saves for the Falcons (20-2 overall, 10-0 WIAC).

Gaby Andreacchi scored UWS’ lone goal at 16:09 in the first and Molly Black had 50 saves for the Yellowjackets (8-13, 1-7).

UWS continues WIAC play against Wisconsin-Stevens Point at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, at K.B. Willett Arena in Stevens Point, Wisconsin.

ADVERTISEMENT

MORE YELLOWJACKETS:
4016349+UWS bee logo_27.jpg
College
Yellowjackets report: UWS women dominate against Martin Luther
The Yellowjackets had a 27-3 lead after the first quarter.
February 03, 2023 10:15 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
College
Meilun, UWS men's hockey blank Stout
February 01, 2023 09:41 PM
College
Yellowjackets doubled up by St. Benedict women's hockey
January 31, 2023 10:54 PM
College
Yellowjackets report: Walker wins it for UWS men's hockey in OT
January 28, 2023 11:16 PM

Related Topics: SUPERIORYELLOWJACKET SPORTSCOLLEGE HOCKEYCOLLEGE BASKETBALL
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
New CSS logo.png
College
Saints report: Bostedt, CSS win their sixth straight in men’s hockey
MIAC-leading Saints also get two goals from Carsen Richels as they remain unbeaten in conference play.
February 04, 2023 10:24 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Minnesota Golden Gophers guard Taurus Samuels (0) dribbles on Maryland Terrapins guard Don Carey (0) on Feb. 4, 2023 at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.
College
Gophers’ losing skid reaches 7 with loss to Maryland
The loss was the 2nd straight by a 35-point margin
February 04, 2023 10:18 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
3022918+umd bulldog logo.jpg
College
Bulldogs report: Big fourth quarter lifts No. 16 UMD to women’s basketball victory
Olson leads balanced offensive attack as Bulldogs win NSIC game at Northern State.
February 04, 2023 10:00 PM
college men play ice hockey
Bulldogs Hockey
'Lifeless' start, initial lack of desperation leads to 4-1 loss for UMD against Western Michigan
The Bulldogs surrendered a shorthanded goal to the Broncos for the second game in a row, and had a third period comeback attempt spoiled nine seconds after it began.
February 04, 2023 08:26 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens