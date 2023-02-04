Yellowjackets report: UWS women dominate against Martin Luther

SUPERIOR — Wisconsin-Superior had no trouble getting above the .500 mark in Upper Midwest Athletic Conference women's basketball on Friday night, Feb. 3, getting off to a dominant start in a 69-35 home win over Martin Luther at Mertz Mortorelli Gym.

The Yellowjackets led 27-3 after a quarter after holding their opponents to 1-for-10 shooting from the field. UWS was 10 for 19 on the other end to make the most of its hot start. UWS led 40-15 at halftime and by as many as 41 points in the second half.

Katie Dobson led UWS with 18 points, including four 3-pointers. Elise Besonen and Erika Mattson scored 10 points apiece. The Yellowjackets finished 28 for 67 from the floor for 41.8%.

UWS (7-11, 5-4 UMAC) goes for its third straight win on Saturday against Bethany Lutheran in Superior.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Fahrenholtz leads the way as UWS defeats Martin Luther

Josef Fahrenholtz did a lot of damage in a relatively little amount of time, scoring a game-high 23 points in just 19 minutes as Wisconsin-Superior defeated Martin Luther 76-60 in a UMAC men's basketball game at Mertz Mortorelli Gym.

The Yellowjackets went on a 14-0 run in just 3:18 of the early going to take control of the game. That initial 18-4 lead dwindled to six but then grew back into double digits and as large as 22 before settling at 44-26 at the halftime break. UWS was never threatened in the second half and led by as much as 30 points against a Martin Luther squad yet to win in the league this season.

In addition to Fahrenholtz, Reid Johnson scored 13 points and Levy Miguel 10 for the Yellowjackets, who made 29 of 65 field-goal attempts.

UWS (13-7, 7-2 UMAC), which has won 10 of 11 games, hosts Bethany Lutheran on Saturday.

MEN'S HOCKEY

Yellowjackets sweep series, win fourth straight

Wisconsin-Superior men's hockey continued its run of defensive solidity and with it on-ice success for a 3-1 win and Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference series sweep at Wisconsin-Stout on Friday, Feb. 3 in Menomonie, Wisconsin.

UWS has won four consecutive games and allowed only two goals over the last two weekends.

Colton Friesen had the opening goal for the Yellowjackets on the power play late in the first period. Conor MacLean added to the advantage 4:56 into the third and though Gunner Moore scored the Blue Devils' first goal of the weekend, on the power play just past the midway point of the third, Gavin Rasmussen closed it out for UWS with an empty-netter.

Myles Hektor made 31 saves for UWS (14-7-2, 9-3-1 WIAC). The Yellowjackets return to the ice for their last series of the regular season Friday and Saturday at Wessman Arena vs. Wisconsin-Stevens Point.