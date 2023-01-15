Yellowjackets report: UWS uses balance to tame Cougars in men’s basketball

MORRIS, Minn. — J’Vaun Walker hit a 3-pointer with 3:03 remaining to give Wisconsin-Superior a 70-61 lead, and then the Yellowjackets held on for a 72-66 victory over Minnesota-Morris in UMAC men’s basketball Saturday, Jan. 14, before 160 at Jim Gremmels Court.

Josef Fahrenholtz had 19 points, Walker added 14 and Joey Barker chipped in 12 for the Yellowjackets (8-6 overall, 4-1 UMAC).

Pal Dak had 17 points and five rebounds and Noah Kannegiesser contributed 14 points for the Cougars (7-6, 3-2).

UWS will have a couple days off and then will play a nonconference game at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, vs. Finlandia at Paavo Nurmi Center in Hancock, Michigan.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Cougars fend off Yellowjackets

Haley Wollschlager and Jay Kwateh scored 15 points apiece and Minnesota-Morris used a big second quarter to down Wisconsin-Superior 61-51 in UMAC women’s basketball before 141 at Jim Gremmels Court.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jadyn Sondrol added 12 points, four rebounds and four steals for the Cougars (3-11 overall, 2-3 UMAC), who trailed 13-8 after the first quarter before outscoring the Yellowjackets 18-6 in the second quarter and 20-15 in the third.

Elise Besonen had 15 points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals and Katie Dobson had 11 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Yellowjackets (5-8, 3-2), who shot just 32.8% for the game (19 of 580 and 23.1% from 3-point range (6 of 26).

UWS returns home to take on Northwestern in a UMAC game at 7:15 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at Mertz Mortorelli Gymnasium.

COLLEGE MEN’S HOCKEY

Pipers edge ’Jackets in OT

Ryan Brandt’s unassisted goal at 1:05 in overtime lifted Hamline to a 2-1 nonconference victory over Wisconsin-Superior in college men’s hockey before 121 at the TRIA Rink in St. Paul.

Hamline’s Andrew Erwin opened the scoring at 10:18 in the first period before UWS’ C.J. Walker scored at the equalizer at 13:35 in the first on assists from Tristen Therrien and Sam Sterne.

That’s how it would stay until Brandt’s heroics as Kevin Lake had 30 saves for the Pipers (7-6-1) and Myles Hektor had 20 saves to lead the Yellowjackets (10-6-1).

UWS returns to WIAC action at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, when the Yellowjackets play Wisconsin-Eau Claire at Hobbs Ice Center in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S HOCKEY

No. 10 Blugolds blank Yellowjackets

Stephanie Martin had the 13-save shutout to lead No. 10 Wisconsin-Eau Claire to the 3-0 victory over Wisconsin-Superior in WIAC women’s hockey before 136 at Wessman Arena in Superior.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sadie Long opened the scoring with a power-play goal at 10:58 in the first period on an assist by Sydney Johnson.

Teammate Sophie Rausch tallied at 16:37 in the first period to make it 2-0 and then Eden Gruber completed the power-play scoring at 18:27 in the second period for the Blugolds (13-3 overall, 5-1).

That’s how it would stay as UWS (8-9, 1-4) couldn’t get much going offensively. Rose Beeman had 40 saves to lead the Yellowjackets, who continue WIAC play at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at Wisconsin-River Falls.