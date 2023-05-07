Yellowjackets report: UWS successfully defends UMAC men's track title

Wisconsin-Superior successfully defended its Upper Midwest Athletic Conference men's outdoor track and field title, scoring 245.5 points in the league meet Friday and Saturday, May 5-6 in Morris, Minnesota to earn a sixth championship since joining the league in 2015.

The only years in which UWS didn't win were 2020 (not held) and 2021 (finished second).

Garrett Lynch and Earl Foster notched a 1-2 in the 110-meter high hurdles for the Yellowjackets, finishing in 15.57 and 15.84 seconds, respectively. Foster went on to win the 400 hurdles in 57.45. Lynch earned a second win himself, clearing a much higher barrier (14 feet, 2 inches) to win the pole vault and adding a 20-foot, 10-inch mark to win the long jump, too, as part of a UWS sweep of the top three positions.

Iain Matheson claimed the 400-meter dash for UWS in 51.20 seconds and the Yellowjackets won both the 4x100 and 4x400 relays.

Nate Ohman (Northwestern) added a ninth victory for UWS, in the hammer throw, as he marked 156 feet to win by two inches.

In the women's meet, UWS entered Saturday's second and final day with an 18-point lead but ended up just short, as Martin Luther outpointed UWS 188-179.

Sophomore Halle Barker claimed a clear victory in the 5,000-meter run, winning by 40 seconds in 19:21.42. Junior Alexxa DeQuevedo finished first in the 400 hurdles in 1:11.18 on Friday, then took second in the 100 hurdles on Saturday, while junior Kasha Hughlett achieved a 153-foot, 11-inch toss to win the hammer throw.

BASEBALL

UWS drops finale to Crown, to face Crown in tourney

Already locked into the second seed in next weekend's UMAC baseball tournament, UWS dropped a cold, wet and largely meaningless regular season finale 4-1 on Saturday at NBC Spartan Sports Complex against a Crown squad they'll face again in the postseason.

Crown pitchers held UWS to two singles in seven innings. The Yellowjackets got on the board with an RBI groundout by Tanner Voight in the fourth inning.

Ben Welle took the loss, allowing three runs on five hits in 2 2/3 innings.

UWS (20-13, 16-5 UMAC) and Crown will meet again as the 2 and 3 seeds in the UMAC tourney in Mankato on Thursday at 4 p.m.