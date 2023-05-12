99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Yellowjackets report: UWS softball takes tournament opener with late surge

An RBI groundout and sacrifice fly broke a 2-2 tie in the sixth inning.

By Staff reports
Today at 9:55 PM

Wisconsin-Superior softball found a way to manufacture two key runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to get past Northwestern 4-2 in their opening game at the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference tournament on Thursday, May 11 in Mankato.

The Yellowjackets (28-10) had overturned an early 2-0 deficit with single runs in the second and fourth innings when their first two batters of the sixth reached based, then advanced on a double steal. Larissa Snyder drove in the go-ahead run on an RBI groundout, then Samantha Swartz followed with a sacrifice fly.

In the seventh, UWS pitcher Tayler Kraemer worked around a leadoff walk to finish the Eagles off and send UWS to a winner's bracket game vs. regular-season champion Bethany Lutheran at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 12. Kraemer allowed two runs on seven hits, walking five and striking out three.

Six Yellowjackets had one hit apiece. Snyder had a solo homer in the fourth to go with her sacrifice fly, while Schmitz drove in UWS's first run on a second-inning single.

BASEBALL

Yellowjackets thumped in tournament opener

Crown took it to Wisconsin-Superior's pitching staff, racking up 18 hits and four multi-run innings while winning 15-3 in both teams' first games of the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference baseball tournament on Thursday, May 11 in Mankato.

Crown had two four-run innings and two three-run innings as seven of the nine players in the Polars' lineup had multi-hit games.

UWS had 10 hits but left nine men on base. Ben Rhodes and Isaac Fugere had two hits apiece.

Ryan Rodriguez started for the Yellowjackets and allowed eight runs (seven earned) at 10 hits in six innings. He struck out eight.

The Yellowjackets (20-14) will need to win two elimination games on Friday to continue in the tournament.

YELLOWJACKET SPORTS

By Staff reports
