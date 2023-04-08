Yellowjackets report: UWS softball sweeps conference openers

Wisconsin-Superior softball made quick work of its first Upper Midwest Athletic Conference opponent, and first opponent of any kind in nearly a month, sweeping Martin Luther 12-4 and 8-2 in a doubleheader played in Stevens Point on Friday.

UWS, playing for the first time since its Spring Break trip to Florida concluded on March 16, scored twice in its first at bad and nine times in its third, putting away the Knights in five innings in game one.

Zoe Thomson was 4-for-4 with a double and a homer, while Tiffany Kirk, Jenna Hoops and Ellie Macal had two hits apiece.

Tayler Kraemer allowing four runs (one earned) on five hits in five innings, striking out eight.

In game two, UWS scored in four of its six at-bats. MyKenzie Leccia and Hoops homered. Leccia, Kraemer and Larissa Snyder had two-hit games.

In the circle, Kraemer earned her second win of the day, this time pitching four scoreless innings in relief and striking out six against two hits.

UWS (12-4, 2-0 UMAC) will stay in Stevens Point for a doubleheader against the UW-Stevens Point Pointers on Saturday.

BASEBALL

Yellowjackets edged at Bethany

Wisconsin-Superior baseball couldn't get enough offense going to get a win over Bethany Lutheran on Friday, falling 3-1 in Mankato.

The Yellowjackets managed four hits, with only one of them for extra bases, though didn't fall behind until a pair of RBI hits led to two runs for the Vikings in the sixth inning.

Payton Steiner tripled for UWS, while Brian O'Dwyer had a single and scored on a double steal in the third inning for UWS's only run.

Ben Welle took the loss, allowing three runs on seven hits in six innings.

UWS and BLC meet again Saturday for a UMAC doubleheader.