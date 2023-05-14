99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, May 13

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports College

Yellowjackets report: UWS softball survives long day at UMAC tournament

UWS will need to beat Bethany Lutheran twice on Sunday to keep its season alive.

121121.S.DNT.YellowjacketsReport.jpg
By Staff reports
Today at 10:39 PM

It was a long day in a new place, but Wisconsin-Superior softball extended its season to the final day of the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference softball tournament, which moved to St. Joseph, Minnesota on Saturday, May 13.

The Yellowjackets suffered a heartbreaking 8-7 10-inning loss to Bethany Lutheran to drop into the elimination bracket but dismissed Northwestern 7-1 to get to the championship game, which they'll need to win twice on Sunday, May 14.

The Bethany game was a thriller, if a bit messy. UWS took the lead in the top of the seventh on a bases-loaded walk, but an RBI single in the bottom of the frame sent the game to extra innings.

Unearned runs were a bit of a theme in the game, as BLC helped UWS stay in the game despite getting outhit 16-8 by committing seven errors to the Yellowjackets' three. The Vikings also issued 12 walks.

The Yellowjackets took the lead in the 10th after a one-out fly ball to right. Larissa Snyder, attempting to advance from second to third, got all the way home after an error in the infield. However, a one-out single in the bottom of the inning from Emily Doyle scored two and won the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Snyder, Ellie Macal and MyKenzie Leccia had two hits apiece.

Tayler Kraemer pitched all of it for UWS, allowing eight runs on 16 hits. She struck out 10 and walked two.

The Yellowjackets took care of the elimination game quickly, scoring three times in each of their first two at-bats.

Jenna Hoops had two hits including a double and drove in three runs. Zoe Thomson added two hits and two RBIs.

Kraemer gave UWS another seven innings, allowing one run on seven hits. She struck out four and walked three.

UWS (29-11) will need to win two championship games starting at noon against Bethany Lutheran to take the UMAC Tournament.

  • Poor weather in Mankato that washed out a day of the UMAC softball tournament, then forced it to a different part of Minnesota, continued to plague the league's baseball tournament.

The only baseball played on Saturday was the completion of a Crown-Bethany Lutheran game that was suspended late Friday night due to curfew. Bethany won 15-0, sending Crown to the elimination bracket to face UWS in a 10 a.m. game on Sunday, May 13. The winner of that game will have to win two more games against the home team for the championship.

YELLOWJACKET SPORTS

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
running track
College
UMD men take fifth in NSIC track
May 13, 2023 06:51 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
3022918+umd bulldog logo.jpg
College
UMD softball suffers second heartbreak
May 12, 2023 10:18 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
3022918+umd bulldog logo.jpg
College
Late error costs UMD in NCAA softball opener
May 11, 2023 06:40 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
woman documents gravestones
Local
Northlandia: Cemetery-walking volunteers keep history, genealogy alive — and online
May 13, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
a4512a-20190807-northshore-mining-pile-of-iron-pellet.jpg
Minnesota
For the first time, EPA to require taconite plants to slash mercury emissions
May 12, 2023 12:17 PM
 · 
By  Dan Kraker / MPR News
press conference on courthouse steps
Local
Duluth NAACP shows support for felon who turned over found gun
May 12, 2023 04:06 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
120921.N.DNR.trailrantsC1.jpg
Local
Duluth Nordic Center prepares to expand
May 12, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Peter Passi