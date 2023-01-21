STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Friday, January 20

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | College
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Yellowjackets report: UWS men outlast Eagles in overtime

4016349+UWS bee logo_27.jpg
By Staff reports
January 20, 2023 09:49 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Wisconsin-Superior survived a grinding overtime Upper Midwest Athletic Conference men's basketball encounter with Northwestern on Friday, Jan. 20 at Mertz Mortorelli Gym.

The Yellowjackets escaped with a 57-54 win only after a miss from Henry Fahnbulleh with nine seconds left kept the visiting Eagles from taking the lead. J'Vaun Walker collected the rebound and sunk two free throws for the final margin.

Northwestern sent the game to overtime after Kyle Kaemingk knocked down a pair of jumpers, the second from 3-point range, to tie in in the last 2:08. Josef Fahrenholtz took a 3-pointer at the buzzer to win it for UWS, but missed. In the extra session, Kaemingk recorded five points but the Yellowjackets outscored the Eagles 7-1 in the last 2:55.

UWS had only four turnovers, but shot 24-for-61 (39.3%) from the field. Fahrenholtz scored a team-leading 15 points. Walker added 13 and Joey Barker 10. Kaemingk led Northwestern with 17 points. The Eagles shot better (23-for-56, 41%) but committed 10 turnovers.

UWS (10-6, 5-1 UMAC) continues its homestand vs. North Central on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Eagles prevail in defensive struggle

Offense was similarly hard to come by in the women's game between Northwestern and Wisconsin-Superior, but it was harder to come by for the host Yellowjackets in a 46-41 UMAC loss.

The Yellowjackets made 15 of 58 field-goal attempts for a 25.9% success rate. Northwestern, at 15 of 41 (36.6%) wasn't much better, going 1-for-15 from 3-point range, but it was enough.

UWS started the fourth quarter down 33-29 but scored the first seven points of the frame to take the lead, only to give up a 9-0 run the other way and trail 42-36 with three minutes remaining. Buckets by Sam Parendo and Kaelyn Christian allowed the Yellowjackets to close to within a possession, but after drawing a foul with 11 seconds to play, Christian missed the second of two free throws, which would have tied it up, then missed a 3-pointer to tie with six seconds remaining.

Christian was UWS's leading scorer with 13 points. Lexi Hagen paced the Eagles with 10 points, adding six rebounds.

UWS (5-9, 3-3 UMAC) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak vs. North Central on Saturday.

MEN'S HOCKEY

Yellowjackets unable to counter fast start

Late first-period goals from Cade Lemmer and Leo Bacallao put Wisconsin-Eau Claire on the front foot toward a 4-2 Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference men's hockey victory over Wisconsin-Superior on Friday night in Eau Claire.

Faced with a two-goal deficit, MacGregor Sinclair scored twice, but both times it only drew the Yellowjackets within a goal. Sinclair's first goal, at 4:02 of the second period, was followed by one from the Blugolds' Aaron Swanson, and his second, a power play tally 42 seconds into the third period, was followed by a late empty-netter for Bacallao's second goal of the game.

Dylan Meilun took the loss for UWS (10-7-1, 5-3-0 WIAC), stopping 18 of 21 shots faced. Max Gutjahr made 23 saves for UWEC.

ADVERTISEMENT

The teams meet again Saturday night in Eau Claire.

YELLOWJACKET SPORTS
MORE ABOUT YELLOWJACKET SPORTS
4016349+UWS bee logo_27.jpg
College
College women’s hockey: No. 2 Falcons soar past UWS in WIAC play
McCollins one of five River Falls players to score two goals.
January 19, 2023 10:14 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
College
UWS men's basketball routs Finlandia
January 18, 2023 11:22 AM
College
Yellowjackets report: UWS uses balance to tame Cougars in men’s basketball
January 14, 2023 10:53 PM
College
Yellowjacket report: UWS men's hockey blows by Gusties
January 13, 2023 11:05 PM
College
College women’s hockey: Beeman leads Yellowjackets to win over Pipers
January 10, 2023 11:10 PM

Related Topics: YELLOWJACKET SPORTSUNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN-SUPERIORCOLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
3022918+umd bulldog logo.jpg
College
Bulldogs report: Strong defensive performance lifts UMD men
Brooke Olson scored 29 points as the UMD women dismissed Sioux Falls.
January 20, 2023 09:27 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) blocks a shot by Minnesota Golden Gophers forward Jaden Henley (24) on Jan. 19, 2023 at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.
College
Purdue and Zach Edey swat away Gophers in blowout
Minnesota managed just 39 points against the Boilermakers
January 19, 2023 08:56 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
college girls play hockey
Bulldogs Hockey
Bulldog Insider Podcast: Building a Frozen Four fan guide with Anneke Linser and Kylie Hanley
The Bulldogs leading goal scorer, Anneke Linser, and most versatile player, Kylie Hanley, give their fan recommendations for the upcoming NCAA Frozen Four at Amsoil Arena.
January 19, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
New CSS logo.png
College
Saints report: Bethel starts fast in rolling to MIAC win over CSS
Royals force 31 turnovers while having a big advantage inside and off the bench against the Saints.
January 18, 2023 10:28 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports