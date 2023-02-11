Yellowjackets report: UWS men edged by Pointers for WIAC title

SUPERIOR — Wisconsin-Superior men's hockey found itself a goal shy on Friday night in a critical Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference game at Wessman Arena.

Fletcher Anderson's goal just past the midway point of the third period held up as a game-winner for Wisconsin-Stevens Point, which won the game 2-1 and with it the league's regular season championship.

UWS found itself one point behind UWSP in the league standings going into the weekend series with a chance to pass them and take the crown, but found themselves on the back foot when Anderson scored on the power play at 7:29 of the first period.

The offensive intensity picked up in the second period with both sides putting 11 shots on goal without success before the Yellowjackets finally bagged a tying goal. It came from Jordan Guiney at 9:08 of the third period on assists from Dusty Bergstrom and C.J. Walker.

Tristan Therrien (22) of Wisconsin-Superior takes a shot during a game vs. Wisconsin-Stevens Point at Wessman Arena in Superior on Friday, Feb. 10. Holden Law / UWS Athletics

The euphoria didn't last long, however, as Anderson put the Pointers back in the lead just 63 seconds later.

UWSP took back-to-back minor penalties immediately after regaining the lead, but held UWS without a shot on the first one and Pointers goalie Ryan Wagner stopped all three shots he faced on the second and the rest of the nine put on net in the frame.

UWSP earns a first-round bye in the WIAC tournament beginning next weekend along with its seventh league championship in the last nine seasons.

The teams play again at Wessman Arena on Saturday, with UWS needing a result to protect second place in the WIAC standings and with it the other bye in the tournament.

Wagner finished with 21 saves for UWSP (15-5-4, 11-2-1 WIAC), while Dylan Meilun stopped 27 of 29 shots for the Yellowjackets (14-8-2, 9-4-1 WIAC).

Yellowjackets players celebrate after Jordan Guiney’s goal for Wisconsin-Superior during the game vs. Wisconsin-Stevens Point at Wessman Arena in Superior on Friday, Feb. 10. Holden Law / UWS Athletics

WOMEN'S HOCKEY

Yellowjackets edge Pointers

Wisconsin-Superior claimed its second WIAC women's hockey win of the season, edging Wisconsin-Stevens Point 3-2 on the road on Friday night.

UWSP took a first-period lead, but goals 3:19 apart late in the frame from C.C. Hayes and Jenna Hoops put the Yellowjackets in front at the first intermission.

The game remained stuck at 2-1 until the last minute of play, when Gaby Andreacchi gave the Yellowjackets some breathing room they needed when UWSP scored with 13 seconds to play.

Rose Beeman made 38 saves for UWS (9-13-0, 2-7-0 WIAC). The teams meet again on Saturday in Stevens Point.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

North Central pulls past UWS

Wisconsin-Superior couldn't hold off a pair of second-half charges from host North Central, as the Rams came away 80-76 winners from their Upper Midwest Athletic Conference game on Friday, Feb. 10 in Minneapolis.

The Yellowjackets had a 41-32 lead early in the second half, only to give up a 10-1 run to briefly fall behind. Then, after going ahead by six on back-to-back treys by Ty Melchert and Andrew Kunelius, the Rams surged again to get even, then outshot the Yellowjackets down the stretch.

Micah Filer had a key three for the Rams in the late going and finished with game-highs in points (26) and rebounds (nine).

For UWS, Joey Barker had 19 points, while Josef Fahrenholtz added 14 and Levy Miguel 11 off the bench. UWS committed only seven turnovers to NCU's 13, but the Rams shot 57.4% (31-of-54) from the field to the Yellowjackets' 46.2% (30-of-65).

UWS (13-9, 7-4 UMAC) plays its final road game of the regular season on Saturday at Northwestern.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Rams gain edge in second half

An 10-2 run early in the fourth quarter proved to be just enough for North Central to get out in front of Wisconsin-Superior on Friday night, as the Rams claimed a 63-57 UMAC win in Minneapolis.

The Yellowjackets had recovered from a 9-0 run early in the third quarter to regain the lead on Bryton Kukowski's layup with 1:23 left in the frame, but the Rams made another move and were up 53-45 with 7:15 to play and closed to within a possession only once.

Elise Besonen led UWS with 14 points, while Kaelyn Christian and Kukowski scored 10 points apiece. UWS was 20 for 62 (32%) from the field. The Yellowjackets (7-13, 5-6 UMAC) play at Northwestern on Saturday.