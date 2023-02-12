99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | College
Yellowjackets report: UWS honors championship team but slips in WIAC standings

The Yellowjackets will take the No. 3 seed into the league tournament and host Northland beginning Friday night.

DNT UWS vs. UWSP 02.11.2023 (2).jpg
Wisconsin-Superior's 2002 national championship men’s hockey team stands for a photo during the first intermission of the Yellowjackets' game vs. Wisconsin-Stevens Point at Wessman Arena in Superior on Saturday, Feb. 11.
Holden Law / UWS Athletics
By Staff reports
February 11, 2023 11:13 PM
The first seed in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference men's hockey tournament slipped through Wisconsin-Superior's grasp on Friday night and the second seed and a first-round bye went with it on Saturday, Feb. 11.

The Yellowjackets were blanked 4-0 in their regular season finale by league champs Wisconsin-Stevens Point at Wessman Arena.

UWS will take the three seed into the league tournament and face last-place Northland in a weekend series beginning on Friday in Superior.

DNT UWS vs. UWSP 02.11.2023 (4).jpg
Wisconsin-Superior's Bradley Stonnell (9) takes a shot during the Yellowjackets' game vs. Wisconsin-Stevens Point at Wessman Arena in Superior on Saturday, Feb. 11.
Holden Law / UWS Athletics

Though UWS honored its 2002 national championship team during the game, the hosts struggled to get any offense going. They generated only 15 shots for the game and fell behind on Andrew Poulias' goal at 3:09 of the second period. Mick Heneghan made it 2-0 later in the second and the Pointers scored two goals early in the third.

Myles Hektor made 36 saves for UWS, which finished the regular season 14-9-2, 9-5-1 in the WIAC.

Matthias Smith got the shutout for the Pointers, making 15 saves.

DNT UWS vs. UWSP 02.11.2023 (1).jpg
Wisconsin-Superior's Tristan Therrien (22) handles the puck away from Wisconsin-Stevens Point's David Hill (23) during the Yellowjackets’ game at Wessman Arena in Superior on Saturday, Feb. 11.
Holden Law / UWS Athletics

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

’Jackets settle for split

Annika Horman scored two goals as Wisconsin-Stevens Point bounced back for a 5-3 WIAC women’s hockey victory over Wisconsin-Superior before 256 at K.B. Willett Arena in Stevens Point, Wisconsin.

Darbie Mattson had two goals to lead UWS (9-14 overall, 2-8 WIAC), which edged the Pointers 3-2 Friday night at Willett Arena. Mattson’s second goal Saturday at 17:59 in the third period pulled the Yellowjackets to within a goal at 4-3 before Horman sealed it with her second goal, an empty netter at 19:11 to seal it for Stevens Point (11-12-1, 5-7-0).

Rose Beeman had 20 saves for the Yellowjackets and Olivia Schultz had 33 saves for the Pointers.

UWS continues WIAC action against Northland at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, in Ashland.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Olson, ’Jackets hand Eagles first conference loss

Ella Olson made a jumper with just over a minute to play, then made a layup with 24 seconds remaining as Wisconsin-Superior handed Northwestsern its first conference loss with a 57-55 victory in UMAC women’s basketball before 720 at the Ericksen Center in Saint Paul.

Olson only had six points on the night but they were big buckets. Katie Dobson led UWS with 16 points while Elise Besonen chipped in with 13 for the Yellowjackets (8-13 overall, 6-6 UMAC), which overcame 36.5% shooting by forcing 18 turnovers and holding a 35-26 rebounding advantage.

Lexi Hagen had 15 points and Jasmine Sondrol had 11 points and six rebounds off the bench for the Eagles (15-8, 11-1).

UWS returns home to take on Minnesota-Morris at 7:15 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at Mertz Mortorelli Gymnasium in Superior.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Walker’s free throws lift UWS to victory

J’Vaun Walker made a pair of free throws with one second remaining to lift Wisconsin-Superior to a 72-71 victory over Northwestern in UMAC men’s basketball before 945 at Ericksen Center.

Josef Fahrenholtz had 22 points to lead UWS (14-9 overall, 8-4 UMAC). Teammate Joey Barker chipped in 14 points, Walker had 12 and Andrew Kunelius had 11 off the bench for the Yellowjackets.

Kyle Kaemingk had 20 ponts, Caleb Hoilien finished with 16 and Henry Fahnbulleh added 12 points and 12 rebounds for the Eagles (13-10, 8-4).

UWS plays Minnesota-Morris at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at Mertz Mortorelli Gymnasium in Superior.

