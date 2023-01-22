STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Saturday, January 21

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | College
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Yellowjackets report: UWS has to settle for tie and shootout loss

Blugolds rally from a two-goal deficit with a pair of late-period goals.

4016349+UWS bee logo_27.jpg
By Staff reports
January 21, 2023 10:54 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — Wisconsin-Eau Claire won the shootout 2-1 after the Blugolds and Wisconsin-Superior skated to a 3-3 tie in regulation Saturday, Jan. 21, in WIAC men’s hockey before 186 at Hobbs Ice Center.

Conor MacLean scored in the first period and C.J. Walker and Zach Bannister scored in the second period to stake UWS to a 3-1 lead before River Falls scored on the power play late in the second and then scored the equalizer at 15:36 in the third on a goal by Ryan Green.

That’s how it would stay until the shootout as Dylan Meilun had 34 saves for the Yellowjackets (10-7-2 overall, 5-3-1 WIAC) and Max Gutjahr had 11 saves for the Blugolds (11-6-1, 4-3-1).

UWS returns to WIAC action when the Yellowjackets host Wisconsin-River Falls at 7:05 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27 at Wessman Arena.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

Goodreau, Falcons fly past Yellowjackets

Megan Goodreau had a hat trick and second-ranked Wisconsin-River Falls exploded for six first-period goals en route to a 9-0 victory over Wisconsin-Superior in WIAC women’s hockey before 147 at Wessman Arena.

ADVERTISEMENT

Maddie McCollins had two goals and two assists and Jordan O’Connor only needed to make 11 saves to earn the shutout for the Falcons (16-2, 7-0).

Molly Black (29 saves) and Rose Beeman (13) combined on 42 saves for the Yellowjackets (8-11, 1-6).

After more than a week off, UWS returns to action with a nonconference game against St. Benedict at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, at Wessman Arena.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Rams edge Yellowjackets in UMAC play

Tanner Holtman made a 3-pointer and steal and Micah Filer made a couple late baskets as North Central held off Wisconsin-Superior 67-63 in UMAC men’s basketball before 189 at Mertz Mortorelli Gymnasium in Superior.

Filer (23 points), Caden Freetly (14) and Zach Kjeseth (11) all scored in double figures for the Rams (11-6 overall, 5-2 UMAC), who trailed 31-28 at halftime.

Levy Miguel scored 19 points and Ethan Rends added 10, with both players coming off the bench, while Joey Barker also had 10 points to lead the Yellowjackets (10-7, 5-2).

UWS plays Finlandia in a nonconference game at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, at the Paavo Nurmi Center Hancock, Michigan.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Rams start fast, roll past UWS

Kaitlyn VanderPloeg had 17 points and eight rebounds and North Central got off to a great start en route to a 64-51 victory over Wisconsin-Superior in UMAC women’s basketball before 102 at Mertz Mortorelli Gymnasium.

ADVERTISEMENT

Joelle Talso added 15 points, five assists, four rebounds and two steals for the Rams (11-7 overall, 5-2 UMAC), who led 16-7 after the first quarter.

Katie Dobson had 14 points and seven rebounds and Kaelyn Christian chipped in 12 points for the Yellowjackets (5-10, 3-4), who couldn’t overcome 17 turnovers and 32.7% shooting (17 of 52).

UWS plays Finlandia in a nonconference game at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at the Paavo Nurmi Center in Hancock, Michigan.

Related Topics: SUPERIORYELLOWJACKET SPORTSCOLLEGE HOCKEYCOLLEGE BASKETBALL
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
New CSS logo.png
College
Saints report: CSS men's hockey holds off Oles
Carsen Richels and Arkhip Ledenkov scored two goals apiece.
January 21, 2023 10:45 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
college women play hockey
Bulldogs Hockey
Gabbie Hughes joins 200-point club as Bulldogs blank St. Thomas 3-0
Anneke Linser scored two goals to extend her scoring streak to five games while Emma Soderberg gets shutout No. 7 of the season and No. 18 of her career.
January 21, 2023 10:29 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
NCAA Men's Hockey 2023: MN Duluth v North Dakota JAN 21
Bulldogs Hockey
Bulldogs' top line finds redemption, scores game-winner in 2-1 win at North Dakota
Ben Steeves, Dominic James and Luke Loheit team up for the 'greasy' goal UMD needed to split series with Fighting Hawks
January 21, 2023 09:52 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
3022918+umd bulldog logo.jpg
College
Bulldogs report: Olson, UMD women dominate again
The UMD men fell victim to a 28-point performance from SMSU's Dunwa Omot.
January 21, 2023 07:59 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports