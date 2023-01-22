Yellowjackets report: UWS has to settle for tie and shootout loss

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — Wisconsin-Eau Claire won the shootout 2-1 after the Blugolds and Wisconsin-Superior skated to a 3-3 tie in regulation Saturday, Jan. 21, in WIAC men’s hockey before 186 at Hobbs Ice Center.

Conor MacLean scored in the first period and C.J. Walker and Zach Bannister scored in the second period to stake UWS to a 3-1 lead before River Falls scored on the power play late in the second and then scored the equalizer at 15:36 in the third on a goal by Ryan Green.

That’s how it would stay until the shootout as Dylan Meilun had 34 saves for the Yellowjackets (10-7-2 overall, 5-3-1 WIAC) and Max Gutjahr had 11 saves for the Blugolds (11-6-1, 4-3-1).

UWS returns to WIAC action when the Yellowjackets host Wisconsin-River Falls at 7:05 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27 at Wessman Arena.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

Goodreau, Falcons fly past Yellowjackets

Megan Goodreau had a hat trick and second-ranked Wisconsin-River Falls exploded for six first-period goals en route to a 9-0 victory over Wisconsin-Superior in WIAC women’s hockey before 147 at Wessman Arena.

ADVERTISEMENT

Maddie McCollins had two goals and two assists and Jordan O’Connor only needed to make 11 saves to earn the shutout for the Falcons (16-2, 7-0).

Molly Black (29 saves) and Rose Beeman (13) combined on 42 saves for the Yellowjackets (8-11, 1-6).

After more than a week off, UWS returns to action with a nonconference game against St. Benedict at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, at Wessman Arena.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Rams edge Yellowjackets in UMAC play

Tanner Holtman made a 3-pointer and steal and Micah Filer made a couple late baskets as North Central held off Wisconsin-Superior 67-63 in UMAC men’s basketball before 189 at Mertz Mortorelli Gymnasium in Superior.

Filer (23 points), Caden Freetly (14) and Zach Kjeseth (11) all scored in double figures for the Rams (11-6 overall, 5-2 UMAC), who trailed 31-28 at halftime.

Levy Miguel scored 19 points and Ethan Rends added 10, with both players coming off the bench, while Joey Barker also had 10 points to lead the Yellowjackets (10-7, 5-2).

UWS plays Finlandia in a nonconference game at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, at the Paavo Nurmi Center Hancock, Michigan.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Rams start fast, roll past UWS

Kaitlyn VanderPloeg had 17 points and eight rebounds and North Central got off to a great start en route to a 64-51 victory over Wisconsin-Superior in UMAC women’s basketball before 102 at Mertz Mortorelli Gymnasium.

ADVERTISEMENT

Joelle Talso added 15 points, five assists, four rebounds and two steals for the Rams (11-7 overall, 5-2 UMAC), who led 16-7 after the first quarter.

Katie Dobson had 14 points and seven rebounds and Kaelyn Christian chipped in 12 points for the Yellowjackets (5-10, 3-4), who couldn’t overcome 17 turnovers and 32.7% shooting (17 of 52).

UWS plays Finlandia in a nonconference game at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at the Paavo Nurmi Center in Hancock, Michigan.