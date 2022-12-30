99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
College
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Yellowjackets report: UWS falls in home tourney opener

In men's basketball at Naples, Fla., the Yellowjackets stunned a John Carroll team that was ranked No. 8 in the country.

Dec. 29th, 2022 UWS vs GUS MHOK - DNT (5).jpg
Wisconsin-Superior's Chris Ishmael (23) gets hit by Gustavus Adolphus's Christian Miller (20) while trying to gain control of the puck during their Superior Showdown men's hockey game at Wessman Arena in Superior on Thursday.
Holden Law / UWS Athletics
By Staff reports
December 29, 2022 11:26 PM
An early Colton Friesen power play goal was all Wisconsin-Superior could muster in a 3-1 loss to Gustavus Adolphus on Thursday, Dec. 29, in the semifinals of the Superior Showdown at Wessman Arena.

Friesen's tally at 8:25 of the first period gave the Yellowjackets a 1-0 lead and was all of the scoring until past the halfway point, but the Gusties pumped in two goals in the latter stretches of the second period, from Dylan Gast and Jac Triemert, to take the lead, then grabbed a late goal with 2:10 left to finish it off.

Myles Hektor made 13 saves for UWS, which could not turn a 27-16 advantage in shots on goal into success where it counted.

UWS will play St. Scholastica in the tournament's third-place game on Friday at 3 p.m., while the Gusties will play Marian for the tournament championship later that night.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Yellowjackets stun nationally ranked John Carroll

Wisconsin-Superior uncorked a 28-9 run in the first half that gave them more than enough cushion to take down a John Carroll squad ranked eighth in the country, 87-76 on Thursday at the Basketball Destinations D3 Naples Shootout in Florida.

UWS shot 51.9 percent from the field and held a 41-32 rebounding advantage. The victory is the Yellowjackets' first against a nationally ranked team in six years under head coach Greg Polkowski.

After the big push, UWS led 38-17 with 5:44 left in the first half and 46-31 at halftime against a John Carroll side that made only one of 11 first-half 3-point attempts.

John Carroll closed to within eight with 2:59 to play but UWS had enough offense to see the win out.

J'Vaun Walker scored 23 points on 8-of-14 from the floor, while Joey Barker made 11 of 13 free throws and scored 22 points and added nine rebounds, both career highs.

UWS (4-6) will face Clarkson in the tournament on Friday.

By Staff reports
