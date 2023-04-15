99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Friday, April 14

Sports College

Yellowjackets report: UWS crushes softball foes

The Yellowjackets won two games by a combined 25-0.

121121.S.DNT.YellowjacketsReport.jpg
By Staff reports
Today at 9:29 PM

Wisconsin-Superior claimed a pair of easy victories on Friday, April 14, in the first Upper Midwest Athletic Conference Crossover of the season, routing host Crown 17-0 in five innings and Minnesota Morris 8-0 in six innings at St. Bonifacius, Minnesota.

Against the Polars, UWS racked up 15 hits and scored multiple runs in all five of its at-bats. Twelve different players had at least one hit, while Larissa Snyder, Tayler Kraemer and Zoe Thomson had two apiece. All three of them had at least one extra-base hit and two RBIs.

Kraemer threw three no-hit innings before yielding the game to Emma Pillion, who allowed no runs on three hits over the last two frames.

Against Morris, UWS scored four times in the second inning. Four Yellowjackets had two hits apiece, including Snyder, Kraemer, Jenna Hoops and Bryton Kukowski.

Kraemer pitched again and threw six shutout innings, allowing five hits.

UWS (16-4, 6-0 UMAC) has games Saturday in St. Paul against both Northwestern and North Central.

BASEBALL

Yellowjackets drop one-run games to Cougars

Wisconsin-Superior suffered a pair of close losses, 10-9 and 11-10, in a UMAC baseball doubleheader vs. Minnesota Morris on Friday in Collegeville, Minnesota.

In the opener, Noah Dagostino's two-run single in the eighth gave the Yellowjackets a 9-7 lead, but a one-out two-run triple from Ethan Schmitz tied the game, and Schmitz won the game when he scored on Keegan Jonas's sacrifice fly.

Ben Rhodes was 3-for-4 with four RBIs, while Dagostino, Payton Steiner and Jordan Trimble had two hits apiece.

Aiden Pfeifer took the loss in relief.

In game two, UWS gave up seven runs in the fifth inning to fall behind 8-5, then 11-5, and rallied back in the last two innings and had the tying run on the basepaths with one out before the rally fizzled one run short of its goal.

Christian Garcia had a first-inning grand slam for UWS and finished 4-for-5 with five RBIs and scored three times. Dagostino had three hits, while Steiner and Jonny Rhodes two.

Ben Welle took the loss for UWS, allowing seven runs on seven hits in four innings.

UWS (11-11, 7-3 UMAC) and UMM are scheduled to play a single game on Saturday in St. Paul.

