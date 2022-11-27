Yellowjackets report: UWS blanks Northland men again

SUPERIOR — Seven goals from seven players and a second shutout in as many nights helped Wisconsin-Superior men's hockey to a weekend Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference sweep of Northland on Saturday, Nov. 26 as the Yellowjackets routed the Lumberjacks 7-0.

This time it was Myles Hektor earning the shutout, though the winless Lumberjacks only generated 13 shots on him.

UWS got a wide-ranging offensive effort, with 13 skaters recording at least one point. Zach Bannister finished with three assists.

Gavin Rasmussen's shorthanded goal opened the scoring 14:05 into the first period, and was followed by Austin Paul's tally at 18:26. Colton Friesen made it 3-0 near the midpoint of the second period before the Yellowjackets scored four times in the third.

UWS (7-3-0, 3-1-0 WIAC) hosts Wisconsin-Eau Claire on Friday night.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Green Knights cut down Yellowjackets

Wisconsin-Superior couldn't make a double-digit first-half lead hold up on Saturday in an 82-72 road nonconference loss at St. Norbert.

The Yellowjackets were up 34-24 with 5:33 left in the half, but the Green Knights quickly rallied, taking a 42-39 halftime lead after making an 18-5 run over the remainder of the half.

After a brief tie early in the second half, the Green Knights used a 9-2 run to gain an edge they would hold to the finish.

J'Vaun Walker and Reid Johnson both scored 19 points for UWS (2-3). Four Green Knights scored in double figures led by 17 points off the bench from Garrett Grzesk.

The Yellowjackets play at Finlandia on Tuesday night.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Hot start fades for UWS

A hot half of shooting didn't hold on Saturday, as Wisconsin-Platteville pulled away for a 68-47 win at the Gundersen Hotel & Suites Thanksgiving Classic in La Crosse on Saturday.

UWS was 54.2% from the field (13-of-23), which kept them within 32-27 at the half. The offense ground to a halt in the second half, with just five makes from the field and 16 turnovers transformed into 18 UWP points.

Bryton Kukowski finished with 14 points and six rebounds to lead UWS in both categories.

The Yellowjackets (2-4) will play at Division I North Dakota in an exhibition on Friday night.