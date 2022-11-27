SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, December 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | College
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Yellowjackets report: UWS blanks Northland men again

This time it was Myles Hektor with the shutout, stopping all 13 shots he faced.

100921.S.DNT.YellowjacketsReport.jpg
By Staff reports
November 26, 2022 09:45 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

SUPERIOR — Seven goals from seven players and a second shutout in as many nights helped Wisconsin-Superior men's hockey to a weekend Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference sweep of Northland on Saturday, Nov. 26 as the Yellowjackets routed the Lumberjacks 7-0.

This time it was Myles Hektor earning the shutout, though the winless Lumberjacks only generated 13 shots on him.

UWS got a wide-ranging offensive effort, with 13 skaters recording at least one point. Zach Bannister finished with three assists.

Gavin Rasmussen's shorthanded goal opened the scoring 14:05 into the first period, and was followed by Austin Paul's tally at 18:26. Colton Friesen made it 3-0 near the midpoint of the second period before the Yellowjackets scored four times in the third.

UWS (7-3-0, 3-1-0 WIAC) hosts Wisconsin-Eau Claire on Friday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Green Knights cut down Yellowjackets

Wisconsin-Superior couldn't make a double-digit first-half lead hold up on Saturday in an 82-72 road nonconference loss at St. Norbert.

The Yellowjackets were up 34-24 with 5:33 left in the half, but the Green Knights quickly rallied, taking a 42-39 halftime lead after making an 18-5 run over the remainder of the half.

After a brief tie early in the second half, the Green Knights used a 9-2 run to gain an edge they would hold to the finish.

J'Vaun Walker and Reid Johnson both scored 19 points for UWS (2-3). Four Green Knights scored in double figures led by 17 points off the bench from Garrett Grzesk.

The Yellowjackets play at Finlandia on Tuesday night.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Hot start fades for UWS

A hot half of shooting didn't hold on Saturday, as Wisconsin-Platteville pulled away for a 68-47 win at the Gundersen Hotel & Suites Thanksgiving Classic in La Crosse on Saturday.

UWS was 54.2% from the field (13-of-23), which kept them within 32-27 at the half. The offense ground to a halt in the second half, with just five makes from the field and 16 turnovers transformed into 18 UWP points.

Bryton Kukowski finished with 14 points and six rebounds to lead UWS in both categories.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Yellowjackets (2-4) will play at Division I North Dakota in an exhibition on Friday night.

YELLOWJACKET SPORTS
MORE ABOUT YELLOWJACKET SPORTS
121121.S.DNT.YellowjacketsReport.jpg
College
Yellowjackets comeback not enough to top Pointers
UWS trailed by as many as 16 with less than 12 minutes to go and got within three points.
December 17, 2022 10:50 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
College
College men’s basketball: Voigt, Blugolds soar past Yellowjackets
December 15, 2022 09:50 PM
College
College women’s hockey: Beeman, Yellowjackets shut out Marian in nonconference play
December 13, 2022 08:32 PM
College
Yellowjackets report: Meilun, UWS shut down Northland in WIAC men’s hockey
December 10, 2022 10:41 PM
College
Yellowjackets report: Dobson, UWS rally to top Vikings in UMAC opener
December 09, 2022 10:25 PM

Related Topics: YELLOWJACKET SPORTSUNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN-SUPERIORCOLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
gopherrecruits122222.jpg
College
Gophers’ four-star running back Darius Taylor ‘one of prized recruits of the class’
Taylor had in-state Michigan offering him a scholarship midseason. Notre Dame, Wisconsin, Iowa and Indiana also courted Taylor.
December 21, 2022 07:59 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Hermantown boys hockey faces Grand Rapids at the IRA Civic Center.
Bulldogs Hockey
Max Plante making international impact with USA Hockey National Team Development Program
Hermantown native and Minnesota Duluth recruit had three goals and two assists for U.S. Under-17 Men's National Team in U17 Four Nations Tournament championship.
December 19, 2022 04:07 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
DSC_8832.jpg
College
UMD basketball teams grind out wins over St. Cloud State
The Bulldogs men won their second overtime game with the Huskies this season.
December 18, 2022 09:06 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Minnesota Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck leads his team onto the field at the start of the first quarter of an NCAA football game at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Nov. 19, 2022.
College
How has Gophers football fared in transfer portal compared to Big Ten West foes?
Minnesota sits middle of the pack in the conference with 7 players leaving and 2 incoming
December 17, 2022 02:16 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press