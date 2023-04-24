99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
College

Yellowjackets report: UWS baseball demolishes Martin Luther

UWS outscored their opponents 31-0 in 14 innings.

By Staff reports
April 23

Wisconsin-Superior made it three shutout victories in two days and four in a row after demolishing Martin Luther 21-0 and 10-0 in an Upper Midwest Athletic Conference baseball doubleheader at NBC Spartan Sports Complex on Sunday, April 23.

UWS led 8-0 after one inning and 13-0 after two, more than enough support for starter Matt Tappe, who exited after allowing two hits in five shutout innings with seven strikeouts.

Payton Steiner was 3-for-3 with two RBIs, Jordan Trimble was 3-for-5 and drove in four, and Jonny Thodes was 3-for-4 with three RBIs and three runs scored. Isaac Fugere and Brian O'Dwyer both hit home runs.

In game two, Ben Welle allowed four hits in six shutout innings, while the UWS offense continued rolling.

Fugere was 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs, while Steiner and Nick Fredrikson had two hits apiece.

UWS (15-11, 11-3 UMAC) will host Northland on Tuesday in Superior.

SOFTBALL

Yellowjackets outslug Cougars twice

Wisconsin-Superior had 14 hits in each of game of a UMAC softball doubleheader vs. Minnesota Morris and needed just about all of them, winning 14-7 and 9-7 in Morris, Minnesota.

In the first game, UWS fell behind twice in the early innings, but scored 10 times in its last four at-bats to pull ahead.

Pitcher Tayler Kraemer went 3-for-4, drove in three runs and scored three times to help her own cause. Four other Yellowjackets had two-hit games.

Kraemer allowed seven runs (six earned) on 11 hits in a complete game.

In the second game, a five-run fourth gave the Yellowjackets the advantage, but they allowed four runs in the bottom of the seventh and needed to get out of a bases-loaded one-out jam to end the game.

Ellie Macal was 3-for-3 with a double and a homer and drove in two runs. Zoe Thomson was 3-for-4, and Kramer and MyKenzie Leccia had two hits apiece.

Emma Pillion was the winning pitcher, allowing three runs on two hits in four innings.

UWS (19-5, 9-1 UMAC) is due to host Crown on Tuesday.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
