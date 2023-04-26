99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, April 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports College

Yellowjackets report: UWS baseball blanks Lumberjacks

The Yellowjackets left their scoring until late in support of a four-hit shutout from pitchers Riley Harbaugh and Declan Higgins.

4016349+UWS bee logo_27.jpg
By Staff reports
Today at 10:29 PM

It took a while, but Wisconsin-Superior baseball's bats kicked in to support a sterling effort on the mound in a 3-0 win over Northland in Upper Midwest Athletic Conference play at NBC Spartan Sports Complex on Tuesday, April 25.

Pitchers Riley Harbaugh (7 1/3 innings pitched) and Declan Higgins (1 2/3) combined on a four-hit shutout.

UWS didn't get the offense in gear until the sixth inning, when Isaac Fugere hit a sacrifice fly. Ben Rhodes added an RBI single in the eighth and scored on an RBI double from Christian Garcia.

Rhodes and Garcia both had two hits to lead UWS.

The Yellowjackets (16-11, 12-3 UMAC) hit the road this weekend for three games at North Central in St. Paul starting with a doubleheader on Sunday, April 30.

ADVERTISEMENT

SOFTBALL

UWS holds down Crown

Wisconsin-Superior did a good job of keeping the Crown Polars off the basepaths, sweeping a UMAC softball doubleheader 4-1 and 11-2 at NBC Spartan Sports Complex on Tuesday, April 25.

Crown scored first in the opener, but UWS churned out runs in each of their last three at-bats. Norah Schmitz had a hand in three of them, giving UWS a 2-1 lead on a solo homer in the fifth and driving two runs in with an RBI single in the sixth. Schmitz was 3-for-3, while Ellie Macal was 2-for-3 with the Yellowjackets' other RBI.

Tayler Kraemer pitched, striking out 11 in a complete game, allowing one run on six hits.

In game two, the Yellowjackets scored 10 times in the first inning to put the game away early despite having just six hits for the game. MyKenzie Leccia had two of them to lead the UWS offense.

Emma Pillion was the winning pitcher, allowing two runs on six hits in five innings.

UWS (21-5, 11-1 UMAC) will play at Northwestern on Wednesday, April 26.

YELLOWJACKET SPORTS

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
New CSS logo.png
College
Saints softball turned back by Bennies
April 25, 2023 10:17 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck walks on the field before a Nov. 5, 2022, game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska.
College
‘Leadership genius’: Texas A&M coach Buzz Williams’ high praise for Gophers’ P.J. Fleck
April 25, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
3022918+umd bulldog logo.jpg
College
Bulldogs report: UMD baseball takes series finale
April 24, 2023 11:30 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
041520.N.DNT.NORTHSHORE.C06.jpg
Local
Northshore Mining partially restarts
April 25, 2023 06:40 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
two people holding bottles of beer and overlooking water
Lifestyle
Dave Hoops column: Beers for the rest of 2023
April 25, 2023 06:00 PM
 · 
By  Dave Hoops
DSC_0637.jpg
Prep
Prep softball: Barnum uses fast start to upend Esko, 13-3
April 25, 2023 08:47 PM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
refinery fire.jpg
Local
5 years after explosion and fire, Superior refinery restarts
April 25, 2023 06:35 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien