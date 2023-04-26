Yellowjackets report: UWS baseball blanks Lumberjacks

It took a while, but Wisconsin-Superior baseball's bats kicked in to support a sterling effort on the mound in a 3-0 win over Northland in Upper Midwest Athletic Conference play at NBC Spartan Sports Complex on Tuesday, April 25.

Pitchers Riley Harbaugh (7 1/3 innings pitched) and Declan Higgins (1 2/3) combined on a four-hit shutout.

UWS didn't get the offense in gear until the sixth inning, when Isaac Fugere hit a sacrifice fly. Ben Rhodes added an RBI single in the eighth and scored on an RBI double from Christian Garcia.

Rhodes and Garcia both had two hits to lead UWS.

The Yellowjackets (16-11, 12-3 UMAC) hit the road this weekend for three games at North Central in St. Paul starting with a doubleheader on Sunday, April 30.

SOFTBALL

UWS holds down Crown

Wisconsin-Superior did a good job of keeping the Crown Polars off the basepaths, sweeping a UMAC softball doubleheader 4-1 and 11-2 at NBC Spartan Sports Complex on Tuesday, April 25.

Crown scored first in the opener, but UWS churned out runs in each of their last three at-bats. Norah Schmitz had a hand in three of them, giving UWS a 2-1 lead on a solo homer in the fifth and driving two runs in with an RBI single in the sixth. Schmitz was 3-for-3, while Ellie Macal was 2-for-3 with the Yellowjackets' other RBI.

Tayler Kraemer pitched, striking out 11 in a complete game, allowing one run on six hits.

In game two, the Yellowjackets scored 10 times in the first inning to put the game away early despite having just six hits for the game. MyKenzie Leccia had two of them to lead the UWS offense.

Emma Pillion was the winning pitcher, allowing two runs on six hits in five innings.

UWS (21-5, 11-1 UMAC) will play at Northwestern on Wednesday, April 26.