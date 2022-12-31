Yellowjackets report: Third-place game between UWS, CSS goes to shootout

A late third-period goal from Tristan Therrien helped Wisconsin-Superior grab a 2-2 tie with St. Scholastica in the third-place game of the Superior Showdown on Friday (Dec. 30) afternoon at Wessman Arena.

After a scoreless overtime session, the teams went to a shootout, which St. Scholastica won 2-1.

It capped a back-and-forth finale in which the Saints turned a deficit into a lead with third-period goals from Filimon Ledenkov (at :50) and Carsen Richels (7:17). Therrien's goal came with 2:43 left in regulation and was followed by two UWS power plays but the Saints held firm on both cases.

Jack Bostedt made 32 saves for CSS (5-4-2), which returns to Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play vs. Concordia-Moorhead on Jan. 6. Dylan Meilun had 22 saves for the Yellowjackets (9-5-1), who play again at Gustavus Adolphus on Jan. 13.

Marian defeated Gustavus Adolphus 5-3 for the tournament title.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Yellowjackets grind out win vs. Golden Knights

Unlike Thursday, when Wisconsin-Superior rode an offensive explosion to an upset victory over nationally ranked John Carroll, the Yellowjackets got it done with defense on Friday, outlasting Clarkson 55-46 on a night they made less than a third of their field-goal attempts.

Their second game at the Basketball Destinations D3 Naples Shootout in Florida was 29-25 Yellowjackets at the half, and though the Golden Knights got to within a point, the margin held up even though UWS shot 8-for-31 (25.8%) from the field in the second half and 18-for-56 (32.1%) for the game.

Josef Fahrenholtz was the only UWS player to score in double figures, finishing with 11 points and seven rebounds.

For Clarkson, Garret Delaney had 13 points off the bench.

UWS (5-6) plays at Northland on Jan. 7.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Not enough offense for UWS

Wisconsin-Superior's offense seized up in the second half as St. Catherine pulled away for a 69-47 win in a Superior Shootout Holiday Classic semifinal on Friday at Mertz Mortorelli Gym in Superior.

The Yellowjackets went to the locker room down 38-29 but were outscored 17-5 in the third quarter to seal their fate.

Bryton Kukowski (Hermantown) led UWS, which was 10-for-37 (27 percent) from the field in the final three quarters and shot 36.7% for the game with 12 points.

Sam Orth led all scorers with 24 points and nine rebounds for St. Catherine. Maddie Young (Cloquet) had six points and four rebounds in 12 minutes.

UWS (4-5) hosts Wisconsin-River Falls on Saturday.