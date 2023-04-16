Yellowjackets report: Tappe, UWS baseball blank Cougars

Wisconsin-Superior baseball got a gem of a pitching performance from junior Matt Tappe to salvage the last game of three against Minnesota Morris this weekend in Upper Midwest Athletic Conference play on Saturday, April 15 in St. Paul.

Tappe hurled a five-hit complete-game shutout, while the top half of the UWS lineup generated just enough offense.

All five Yellowjackets hits came from the top four slots in the order, with UWS breaking through in the sixth inning when Ben Rhodes singled in a run and Christian Garcia followed with a two-run double.

That would be enough for Tappe, who got out of two-on jams in the third and sixth innings. He struck out seven, walked none and hit two batters.

UWS (12-11, 8-3 UMAC) is scheduled for a nonconference doubleheader in Winona at St. Mary's on Wednesday, April 19.

SOFTBALL

UWS splits on second day at Crossover

Wisconsin-Superior suffered its first UMAC loss of the season on Saturday, April 15 at the UMAC Crossover, falling in a 12-8 slugfest to Northwestern in St. Paul.

UWS matched the Eagles hit for hit and led 8-3 after five innings, but gave up nine runs in the last two frames.

Zoe Thomson was the Yellowjackets' leading hitter, going 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Tayler Kraemer, Jenna Hoops and MyKenzie Leccia added two hits apiece.

Kraemer pitched and took the loss, allowing 12 runs (10 earned) on nine hits and 14 walks.

UWS quickly recovered in its second game, scoring 13 runs in the first inning to crush North Central, 19-1, for the third time this week. Thomson, Izzy Lingle and Mackenzie Bird homered in the first inning. Bird's was a grand slam, and was followed by another grand slam in the second inning.

Lingle, Lily Hanson and Erika Mattson had three hits apiece, while Maddelyn Swanson, Bird and Samantha Swartz recorded two.

Georgia Youngblood pitched in the five-inning game, allowing one unearned run on five hits, striking out six and walking two.

UWS (17-5, 7-1 UMAC) will meet Northwestern again in St. Paul for two games on Wednesday.