99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, February 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports College

Yellowjackets report: Shutout sends UWS men's hockey home

The Spartans were unable to get any of 20 shots on goal through.

4016349+UWS bee logo_27.jpg
By Staff reports
February 25, 2023 10:51 PM

With their backs against the wall, Wisconsin-Superior found itself facing one too.

None of 20 shots on Wisconsin-Eau Claire goaltender Max Gutjahr got through and the result was a 3-0 Blugolds victory that eliminated UWS from the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference men's hockey tournament via a 2-0 sweep.

The Yellowjackets kept the game scoreless until Leo Bacallao's goal late in the second period. UWS kept chasing the game deep into the third, but gave up two late goals to Sammy Martel in the third period that finished it off.

Dylan Meilun made 24 saves, 14 of them in the first period, for UWS.

The Yellowjackets finish their season with a 15-12-2 record.

ADVERTISEMENT

YELLOWJACKET SPORTS
MORE ABOUT YELLOWJACKET SPORTS
4016349+UWS bee logo_27.jpg
College
Yellowjackets report: UWS men's hoops takes spot in conference championship game
The Yellowjackets will play at Bethany Lutheran on Sunday.
February 24, 2023 10:31 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
College
College women's hockey: Yellowjackets upended by Northland in conference tournament
February 21, 2023 11:17 PM
College
UMAC basketball semis moved back to Friday
February 21, 2023 04:41 PM
College
Yellowjackets report: UWS hoops teams pull out key wins
February 17, 2023 10:58 PM
College
Yellowjackets report: UWS honors championship team but slips in WIAC standings
February 11, 2023 11:13 PM

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
3022918+umd bulldog logo.jpg
College
Bulldogs cruise into NSIC women's hoops semifinals
February 25, 2023 09:24 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
college women play ice hockey
Bulldogs Hockey
Bulldogs sweep St. Cloud State with 5-1 win Saturday, advance to WCHA Final Faceoff
February 25, 2023 08:45 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
NCAA Basketball: Minnesota at Nebraska
College
Men’s basketball: Nebraska sends Minnesota to 12th straight loss
February 25, 2023 08:28 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press