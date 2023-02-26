Yellowjackets report: Shutout sends UWS men's hockey home

With their backs against the wall, Wisconsin-Superior found itself facing one too.

None of 20 shots on Wisconsin-Eau Claire goaltender Max Gutjahr got through and the result was a 3-0 Blugolds victory that eliminated UWS from the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference men's hockey tournament via a 2-0 sweep.

The Yellowjackets kept the game scoreless until Leo Bacallao's goal late in the second period. UWS kept chasing the game deep into the third, but gave up two late goals to Sammy Martel in the third period that finished it off.

Dylan Meilun made 24 saves, 14 of them in the first period, for UWS.

The Yellowjackets finish their season with a 15-12-2 record.