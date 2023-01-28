Yellowjackets report: One goal enough for UWS men

SUPERIOR — Charles Martin broke through a scoreless deadlock on behalf of Wisconsin-Superior men's hockey and it was enough for a 1-0 win over Wisconsin-River Falls on Friday, Jan. 27.

Even after UWS was forced to change goaltenders in the second period of their Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference matchup, their duo of Myles Hektor and Dylan Meilun combined to repel all 23 UWRF shots they faced, while Dysen Skinner was 22-for-22 in the Falcons' net.

Martin made the most of the Yellowjackets' only play of the game, scoring 6:10 into the third period from assists by C.J. Walker and MacGregor Sinclair.

Meilun made six more saves in the third period, 10 for the game, to earn the goaltending victory as UWS raised its record to 11-7-2 (6-3-1 WIAC).

The teams meet again on Saturday in Superior.

ADVERTISEMENT

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Yellowjackets dispatch Finlandia

A 19-point game from T.J. Moberg and 14 points and 11 boards from Josef Fahrenholtz were more than enough for Wisconsin-Superior men's basketball to dump Finlandia 82-71 on Friday night, Jan. 27 in a nonconference game at Mertz Mortorelli Gym.

UWS led 40-34 at halftime, using a 13-2 run in the middle of the second half to push its advantage as wide as 19 points. The Lions closed to within three with 4:45 to play but Moberg and Fahrenholtz scored on back-to-back possessions to regain some cushion, and a Moberg 3 with 1:06 left basically ended it, giving UWS an insurmountable 80-71 lead.

Levy Miguel added 12 points and seven rebounds for UWS, which shot 35-for-58 (60%) from the field. The Yellowjackets return to Upper Midwest Athletic Conference play Saturday afternoon at Northland.