Yellowjackets report: Meilun, UWS shut down Northland in WIAC men’s hockey

ASHLAND — Freshman goalie Dylan Meilun had 19 saves to lead Wisconsin-Superior to a 2-1 victory over Northland in WIAC men’s hockey Saturday, Dec. 10, before 300 at the Bay Area Civic Center.

Conor MacLean opened the scoring for UWS with a goal at 12:00 on an assist from Collin Pederson.

The Yellowjackets went up 2-0 on Colton Friesen’s goal at 14:16 in the second period, assisted by Zach Bannister. That 2-0 lead was short lived, however, as Northland’s Evan Ilkos scored on the power play less than a minute later to pull the Lumberjacks to within a goal at 2-1 at 15:13 in the second.

That’s how it would stay as Meilun had eight saves in the third period for UWS (9-4 overall, 5-2 WIAC) while Viktor Wennberg had 10 of his 30 saves in the third period for Northland (1-11-1, 1-6).

The Yellowjackets are now off for more than two weeks but the wait should be worth it as the next one is a fun one: 7:05 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, against cross-town rival St. Scholastica as part of the Superior Showdown at Wessman Arena.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

Oles’ offensive explosion too much for ’Jackets

Wisconsin-Superior’s Emma Booth scored just 33 seconds in, on an assist by Darbie Mattson, but it was all St. Olaf after that as the Oles cruised to a 7-1 victory in nonconference women’s hockey before 109 at Wessman Arena.

Molly Terebayza had three goals and two assists to lead St. Olaf (7-5-1), which cemented the win with four goals in the third period, while Devon Cole had 22 saves.

Former Proctor-Hermantown standout Abby Pajari had 35 saves in her collegiate debut for the Yellowjackets (4-7), who continue nonconference action at Marian at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Johnson, ’Jackets buzz past Knights

Reid Johnson continued his strong play with 24 points and five rebounds as Wisconsin-Superior rolled to a 94-58 victory over Martin Luther in UMAC men’s basketball before 125 at the Luther Student Center in New Ulm, Minnesota.

Josef Fahrenholtz (17 points), Joey Barker (13) and J’Vaun Walker (11) also scored in double figures for UWS (3-4 overall, 1-1 UMAC), which raced to a 49-27 halftime lead and then kept the pressure on, forcing 22 turnovers.

Seth Veers had 20 points to lead Martin Luther but it was otherwise an anemic shooting performance for the Knights (0-10, 0-2), who were 26 of 69 from the field for 37.7% and 2 of 16 from 3-point range for a paltry 12.5%.

UWS returns to the nonconference slate at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, with a home game against former WIAC foe Wisconsin-Eau Claire.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Balanced Yellowjackets too much for Knights

Elise Besonen had 12 points and Kaelyn Christian added 11 as Wisconsin-Superior jumped to a 33-18 halftime lead and cruised to a 59-42 victory over Martin Luther in WIAC women’s basketball before 150 at Luther Student Center.

Katie Dobson added eight points and six rebounds as eight players scored at least four points apiece for the Yellowackets (4-4 overall, 2-0 UMAC), who shot poorly at 31.7% but were better than the Knights’ 25.9%.

Lydia Feidt and Emma Nelson had 10 points apiece to lead Martin Luther (4-5, 0-2).

UWS is off until the Superior Shootout Holiday Classic when the Yellowjackets play St. Catherine, led by former coach Don Mulhern, at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, at Mertz Mortorelli Gymnasium in Superior.