Yellowjackets report: Meilun, UWS knock off No. 11 Blugolds

SUPERIOR — Freshman goalie Dylan Meilun had the 28-save shutout to lead Wisconsin-Superior to a 2-0 victory over No. 11 Wisconsin-Eau Claire in WIAC men’s hockey Friday, Dec. 2, before 243 at Wessman Arena.

Tristan Therrian scored at 7:21 in the first period for UWS on an assist by Colton Friesen and John Stampohar scored an insurance goal at 1:47 in the second on assists by Therrien and Friesen.

That’s how it would stay as Meilun only had to make seven saves in the third period to secure the victory for the Yellowjackets (8-3 overall, 4-1 WIAC).

Max Gutjahr had 29 saves to lead the Blugolds (6-3, 2-1).

UWS continues WIAC action at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Wisconsin-Stevens Point.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Fighting Hawks soar past UWS

Kacie Borowicz led a balanced effort with 12 points to lead North Dakota to a 77-30 victory over Wisconsin-Superior in exhibition women’s basketball before 1,184 at Betty Engelstad Sioux Center in Grand Forks, North Dakota.

Juliet Gordon added 10 points and Mikayla Aumer and Nakiyah Hurst chipped in nine points apiece for the Fighting Hawks, who led 22-4 after the first quarter.

Elise Besonen and Hermantown grad Bryton Kukowski had nine points apiece to lead the Yellowjackets, who open UMAC play against Bethany Lutheran at 7:45 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at North Gymnasium in Mankato, Minnesota.