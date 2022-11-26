Yellowjackets report: Friesen, UWS finish off Northland

SUPERIOR — A pair of third-period goals from Colton Friesen helped Wisconsin-Superior men's hockey finish off Northland 3-0 in a Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference game on Friday, Nov. 25 at Wessman Arena.

The Yellowjackets took the lead just 47 seconds in on Reed Stark's goal, on which Friesen drew the primary assist.

The game remained 1-0 for a while, with UWS goaltender Dylan Meilun cruising to what would be a 16-save shutout. Meanwhile UWS held the play at the other end, with the Yellowjackets putting 38 shots on Northland goalie Chris Curr. Friesen made it 2-0 at 4:45 of the third period before adding an empty-netter with 1:11 to play.

Sam Sterne had a pair of assists for UWS (6-3-0, 2-1-0 WIAC). The teams play again in Superior on Saturday.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Rough day for UWS

Wisconsin-La Crosse forced 29 Wisconsin-Superior turnovers and rolled to an 87-35 victory on Friday in the first game of the Gundersen Hotel & Suites Thanksgiving Classic in La Crosse.

UWLC turned those turnovers into 34 points and got everyone involved. Fifteen Eagles scored, with 10 of them recording at least five points.

The Yellowjackets got 10 points from Kaelyn Christian, including their only two 3-pointers of the game on 12 attempts. Gabby Ritchie led UWLC with 12 points.

UWS (2-3) will face Wisconsin-Platteville on Saturday afternoon.