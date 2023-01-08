Yellowjackets report: Big first half sparks UWS to win in UMAC men’s basketball

SUPERIOR — J’Vaun Walker scored 17 points as Wisconsin-Superior started fast en route to a 79-62 victory over Northland in UMAC women’s basketball Saturday, Jan. 7, before 163 at Mertz Mortorelli Gymnasium.

Reid Johnson (14 points), Josef Fahrenholtz (13) and Levy Miguel (10) also scored in double figures for the Yellowjackets (6-6 overall, 2-1 UMAC), who led 44-30 at the half. UWS has won three straight.

Drew Lindberg had 12 points and Ryan Rawlings added 10 points off the bench for the Lumberjacks (3-11, 1-2).

Next up for UWS is a UMAC contest against Crown at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at Wild Athletic Center at St. Bonifacius, Minnesota.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

UWS routs Northland in UMAC action

Kaelyn Christian and Sam Parendo of Proctor scored 12 points apiece as Wisconsin-Superior rolled to a 72-38 victory over Northland in UMAC women’s basketball before 117 at Mertz Mortorelli Gymnasium.

Elise Besonen and Bryton Kukowski of Hermantown chipped in 10 points apiece for the Yellowjackets (5-6 overall, 3-0 UMAC), who led 20-8 after the first quarter and pulled away with a 21-11 run in the third quarter.

Miranda Wagner was the lone player in double figures in scoring with 19 points and also had eight rebounds for Northland (5-6, 1-2).

UWS continues UMAC action at 7:15 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, against Crown College at Wild Athletic Center at St. Bonifacius, Minnesota.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

Yellowjackets blank Lions in nonconference action

Emma Booth had two goals and two assists and Avery Schwark also had two goals as Wisconsin-Superior kept Finlandia winless with a 7-0 victory in nonconference women’s hockey at Houghton County Arena in Hancock, Michigan.

Brynn MacLean added three assists as UWS started fast with three goals in the first period and then added two goals in each of the next two periods.

Rose Beeman had the 12-save shutout for the Yellowjackets (6-7) while Laney Pasemko had 60 saves to lead the Lions (0-14).

UWS continues nonconference action at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, against Hamline at TRIA Rink in St. Paul.