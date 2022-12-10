SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, December 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | College
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Yellowjackets report: Dobson, UWS rally to top Vikings in UMAC opener

Sophomore guard scores 18 as Yellowjackets outscore Bethany Lutheran 45-27 in second half.

4016349+UWS bee logo_27.jpg
By Staff reports
December 09, 2022 10:25 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

MANKATO — Sophomore guard Katie Dobson had 18 points and Wisconsin-Superior used a huge second half to top Bethany Lutheran 79-64 in their UMAC women’s basketball opener Friday, Dec. 9, before 110 at North Gymnasium.

Elise Besonen and Kaelyn Christian added 14 points apiece for the Yellowjackets (3-4 overall, 1-0 UMAC), who trailed 37-34 at the break before outscoring Bethany Lutheran 45-27 in the second half.

Hermantown graduate Bryton Kukowski added 10 points and five rebounds in just 16 minutes before fouling out for UWS.

Skylar Cotten had 17 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals and Sara Kottke added 15 points to lead the Vikings (1-6, 0-1).

UWS plays Martin Luther in a UMAC contest at 4:45 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Luther Student Center in New Ulm, Minnesota.

ADVERTISEMENT

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Unbeaten Vikings hold off Yellowjackets

Jax Madson made a free throw with six seconds remaining and then, after a turnover, added a dunk for the final margin as unbeaten Bethany Lutheran held off Wisconsin-Superior 85-82 in their UMAC opener before 250 at North Gymnasium.

Drew Sagedahl had 25 points and Hunter Nielsen added 20 points, 10 rebounds and six blocks for the Vikings (8-0 overall, 1-0).

A pair of Superior products, Xavier Patterson and Mason Ackley, also contributed for Bethany Lutheran as Patterson had eight points and four assists off the bench and Ackley had five points, nine rebounds and five assists.

Reid Johnson had 24 points, connecting on 5 of 9 3-pointers, while Josef Fahrenholtz added 21 points and 12 rebounds to lead UWS (2-4, 0-1).

Levy Miguel added 10 points and fellow bench player Joey Barker added eight points, eight rebounds, five assists and three steals for the Yellowjackets.

UWS plays Martin Luther in a UMAC contest at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, in New Ulm.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

Oles bounce back to top Yellowjackets

Wisconsin-Superior struck first but it was all St. Olaf after that as the Oles got two goals from Solvei Berg-Messerole en route to a 3-1 nonconference win in college women’s hockey before 112 at the St. Olaf Ice Arena in Northfield, Minnesota.

UWS’ Anna Scherling opened the scoring at 4:13 in the first on an assist by Kailey Swerhun.

ADVERTISEMENT

St. Olaf came back to tie it at 15:36 in the first with a goal by Berg-Messerole followed by power-play goals in the second period by Lexie Ligday and third period by Berg-Messerole.

That’s how it would stay as Carley Tuman had 15 saves for the Oles (6-5-1) and Molly Black had 28 saves for the Yellowjackets (4-6).

The same teams rematch at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Wessman Arena in Superior.

Related Topics: SUPERIORYELLOWJACKET SPORTSUNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN-SUPERIOR
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
gopherrecruits122222.jpg
College
Gophers’ four-star running back Darius Taylor ‘one of prized recruits of the class’
Taylor had in-state Michigan offering him a scholarship midseason. Notre Dame, Wisconsin, Iowa and Indiana also courted Taylor.
December 21, 2022 07:59 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Hermantown boys hockey faces Grand Rapids at the IRA Civic Center.
Bulldogs Hockey
Max Plante making international impact with USA Hockey National Team Development Program
Hermantown native and Minnesota Duluth recruit had three goals and two assists for U.S. Under-17 Men's National Team in U17 Four Nations Tournament championship.
December 19, 2022 04:07 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
DSC_8832.jpg
College
UMD basketball teams grind out wins over St. Cloud State
The Bulldogs men won their second overtime game with the Huskies this season.
December 18, 2022 09:06 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
121121.S.DNT.YellowjacketsReport.jpg
College
Yellowjackets comeback not enough to top Pointers
UWS trailed by as many as 16 with less than 12 minutes to go and got within three points.
December 17, 2022 10:50 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports