Yellowjackets report: Dobson, UWS rally to top Vikings in UMAC opener

MANKATO — Sophomore guard Katie Dobson had 18 points and Wisconsin-Superior used a huge second half to top Bethany Lutheran 79-64 in their UMAC women’s basketball opener Friday, Dec. 9, before 110 at North Gymnasium.

Elise Besonen and Kaelyn Christian added 14 points apiece for the Yellowjackets (3-4 overall, 1-0 UMAC), who trailed 37-34 at the break before outscoring Bethany Lutheran 45-27 in the second half.

Hermantown graduate Bryton Kukowski added 10 points and five rebounds in just 16 minutes before fouling out for UWS.

Skylar Cotten had 17 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals and Sara Kottke added 15 points to lead the Vikings (1-6, 0-1).

UWS plays Martin Luther in a UMAC contest at 4:45 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Luther Student Center in New Ulm, Minnesota.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Unbeaten Vikings hold off Yellowjackets

Jax Madson made a free throw with six seconds remaining and then, after a turnover, added a dunk for the final margin as unbeaten Bethany Lutheran held off Wisconsin-Superior 85-82 in their UMAC opener before 250 at North Gymnasium.

Drew Sagedahl had 25 points and Hunter Nielsen added 20 points, 10 rebounds and six blocks for the Vikings (8-0 overall, 1-0).

A pair of Superior products, Xavier Patterson and Mason Ackley, also contributed for Bethany Lutheran as Patterson had eight points and four assists off the bench and Ackley had five points, nine rebounds and five assists.

Reid Johnson had 24 points, connecting on 5 of 9 3-pointers, while Josef Fahrenholtz added 21 points and 12 rebounds to lead UWS (2-4, 0-1).

Levy Miguel added 10 points and fellow bench player Joey Barker added eight points, eight rebounds, five assists and three steals for the Yellowjackets.

UWS plays Martin Luther in a UMAC contest at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, in New Ulm.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

Oles bounce back to top Yellowjackets

Wisconsin-Superior struck first but it was all St. Olaf after that as the Oles got two goals from Solvei Berg-Messerole en route to a 3-1 nonconference win in college women’s hockey before 112 at the St. Olaf Ice Arena in Northfield, Minnesota.

UWS’ Anna Scherling opened the scoring at 4:13 in the first on an assist by Kailey Swerhun.

St. Olaf came back to tie it at 15:36 in the first with a goal by Berg-Messerole followed by power-play goals in the second period by Lexie Ligday and third period by Berg-Messerole.

That’s how it would stay as Carley Tuman had 15 saves for the Oles (6-5-1) and Molly Black had 28 saves for the Yellowjackets (4-6).

The same teams rematch at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Wessman Arena in Superior.