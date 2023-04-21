99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, April 21

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports College

Yellowjackets remove interim status from women's basketball coach Carpenter

Carpenter piloted UWS to a 10-14 record in her first season.

UW-Superior head women’s basketball coach Emily Carpenter squats down as she watches the court while assistant coach Harold Mulhern talks to players on the bench
UW-Superior head women’s basketball coach Emily Carpenter squats down as she watches the court, while assistant coach Hal Mulhern talks to players on the bench during the Yellowjackets game against St. Scholastica in Superior in November of 2022. Carpenter was named the permanent head coach on Friday, April 21.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
By Staff reports
Today at 11:28 AM

SUPERIOR — Wisconsin-Superior made Emily Carpenter its permanent women's basketball head coach on Friday, April 21.

Carpenter was named interim head coach at UWS on Aug. 11, 2022 and led UWS to a 10-14 finish during the season, an improvement of four wins from the previous season. UWS finished third in the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference.

UW-Superior head women’s basketball coach Emily Carpenter squats down as she watches the court while assistant coach Harold Mulhern talks to players on the bench
College
College women’s basketball: 24-year-old Carpenter appears to be a good fit at UWS
Former Yellowjackets guard could be the youngest coach in NCAA Division III, forming a unique partnership with assistants Katie White, 26, and veteran Hal Mulhern, 87.
December 08, 2022 06:00 PM
 · 
By  Jon Nowacki

“I would like to thank Nick Bursik and the entire search committee for giving me the opportunity to continue to lead the women’s basketball program, and their continued support and trust to get the job done,” Carpenter said in a media release. “I am excited to continue working with the student-athletes and build on the success of the program on and off the court.

“Superior is home to me and I am grateful to be part of the Yellowjacket community.”

Carpenter, a native of St. Peter, Minnesota, starred for the UWS program from 2016-2020 in both women's basketball and softball.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Yellowjackets will open their 2023-24 season in November.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Gabbie Hughes (17) battled Bemidji State junior Reece Hunt (29) for the puck
Bulldogs Hockey
Crowell continues to reconstruct Bulldogs' roster with addition of Bemidji State's Hunt, Sweden's Karlsson
April 20, 2023 02:55 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
New CSS logo.png
College
Saints baseball denied at home
April 18, 2023 10:48 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
3022918+umd bulldog logo.jpg
College
UMD baseball wins over Bemidji State snap seven-game losing streak
April 18, 2023 10:22 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Cannabis plant
Minnesota
Legal pot bill vote scheduled Monday in Minnesota House
April 21, 2023 10:21 AM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
063021.N.DNT.RescueC1.jpg
Local
Duluth mayor implores City Council to undo across-the-board budget cuts
April 21, 2023 09:31 AM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
Woman stands in doorway.
Lifestyle
Bursting at seams, Duluth Folk School seeks land for rural campus
April 21, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
Norm DeBriyn.jpg
Prep
Ashland’s Norm DeBriyn transformed Arkansas into national power
April 21, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb