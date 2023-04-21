Yellowjackets remove interim status from women's basketball coach Carpenter

SUPERIOR — Wisconsin-Superior made Emily Carpenter its permanent women's basketball head coach on Friday, April 21.

Carpenter was named interim head coach at UWS on Aug. 11, 2022 and led UWS to a 10-14 finish during the season, an improvement of four wins from the previous season. UWS finished third in the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference.

“I would like to thank Nick Bursik and the entire search committee for giving me the opportunity to continue to lead the women’s basketball program, and their continued support and trust to get the job done,” Carpenter said in a media release. “I am excited to continue working with the student-athletes and build on the success of the program on and off the court.

“Superior is home to me and I am grateful to be part of the Yellowjacket community.”

Carpenter, a native of St. Peter, Minnesota, starred for the UWS program from 2016-2020 in both women's basketball and softball.

The Yellowjackets will open their 2023-24 season in November.