Sports College

Yellowjackets ousted from national tourney

UWS finishes the season 31-13.

By Staff reports
Today at 8:07 PM

OSHKOSH, Wis. — University of Wisconsin-Superior’s postseason ended Friday afternoon, as Luther College handed the Yellowjackets an 8-2 loss in the double-elimination round of the NCAA Division III national softball tournament.

The game was tied at 2 after five innings, but the Norse scored four runs in the sixth and another two in the seventh to put the game away. The Yellowjackets were plagued by six errors in the game and could only muster two hits — both doubles from Cassie Bergman.

Tayler Kraemer took the loss for UWS, pitching all seven innings, giving up eight hits and eight runs (six earned) and six walks. She fanned one.

UWS, which lost the NCAA opener 8-0 to Concordia Wisconsin Thursday, finishes the season 31-13.

YELLOWJACKET SPORTS

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
