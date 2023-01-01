99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | College
Yellowjackets finish Superior Shootout 0-2

UWS finishes the calendar year with a 4-6 record.

4016349+UWS bee logo_27.jpg
By Staff reports
December 31, 2022 06:34 PM

SUPERIOR — Wisconsin-Superior led after a quarter but an offensive drought across the middle of the game proved unsurvivable on Saturday, as Wisconsin-River Falls defeated the Yellowjackets 63-47 in the Superior Shootout at Mertz Mortorelli Gym.

UWS shot 50 percent from the field and from 3-point range in the first quarter and led 14-12 on a Katie Dobson 3 in the last minute. Offense was harder to come by after that, as UWS went the last 4:29 of the half without a field goal and gave up a 16-5 run to start the second half, falling behind by 15.

Kaelyn Christian had 14 points and three steals to lead the Yellowjackets, who also got 10 points off the bench from Chloe Peterson.

Macy Nilsen led three players in double figures for UWRF, scoring 14 points.

UWS (4-6) returns to UMAC play on Jan. 7 vs. Northland.

By Staff reports
