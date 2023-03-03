99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Yellowjackets' Fahrenholtz, Walker named to All-UMAC basketball team

It was the first career all-UMAC recognition for both players.

By Staff reports
March 03, 2023 10:11 AM

Two Wisconsin-Superior men's basketball players were chosen for All-Upper Midwest Athletic Conference teams in awards voting released this week.

Josef Fahrenholtz of Chatfield, Minnesota, was selected to the UMAC first team, while J'Vaun Walker of Rosharon, Texas, was named to the UMAC second and all-defensive teams.

Fahrenholtz, a senior center, was sixth in the UMAC in scoring, averaging 14.7 points, and also sixth in rebounds (6.3 per game) and field-goal percentage (48.1%). He scored in double figures in 23 of UWS's 27 games and had three double-doubles.

Walker, a junior guard, led the league in steals per game (2.1) and averaged 13.1 points (11th in the league), 2.8 assists (ninth) and shot 74.7% from the free-throw line (fifth in the league).

Senior guard Levy Miguel was also named to the UMAC Sportsmanship Team.

On the women's side, guards Kaelyn Christian (St. Michael, Minnesota) and Elise Besonen (Ewen, Michigan) were named all-UMAC honorable mention, guard Mady Sanders (Lino Lakes, Minnesota) was picked for the all-defensive team and Hailie Evans (Proctor) was chosen for the UMAC Sportsmanship Team.

