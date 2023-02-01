Yellowjackets doubled up by St. Benedict women's hockey

SUPERIOR — An early goal couldn't hold up for Wisconsin-Superior in a 4-2 nonconference women's hockey defeat to St. Benedict on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at Wessman Arena.

Kailey Swerhun's unassisted tally put the Yellowjackets in front at 12:51 of the first period, but the visiting Bennies evened it up on a goal from Hermantown alum Aurora Opsahl at 6:15 of the second period. A Jamie Bimberg tally made it 2-1 St. Benedict with 3:26 to go to intermission, but Jenna Hoops evened it up again for the Yellowjackets just 54 seconds later.

UWS was outshot 27-11 over the first two periods, and though they improved a bit in the third, the disparity was unsustainable. Jamie Benzie scored the game-winning goal at 2:36 of the third and Opsahl assisted an Ava Stinnett insurance goal with 6:21 remaining.

Rose Beeman racked up 41 saves for UWS (8-12), which faces a tall task in its next game, on Saturday at home vs. No. 1 Wisconsin-River Falls.