Sports | College
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Yellowjackets comeback not enough to top Pointers

UWS trailed by as many as 16 with less than 12 minutes to go and got within three points.

121121.S.DNT.YellowjacketsReport.jpg
By Staff reports
December 17, 2022 10:50 PM
STEVENS POINT, Wis. — Wisconsin-Superior pared a 16-point deficit to just three points inside the last two minutes, but couldn't complete the comeback in a 76-72 men's basketball loss at Wisconsin-Stevens Point on Saturday, Dec. 17.

The Pointers made 64% (16-of-25) of their first-half field-goal attempts, helping them take a 39-25 halftime lead. A Reid Johnson three helped the Yellowjackets whittle the lead down to single digits for the first time just before the halfway point of the period. UWS got within four points twice and within three on a J'Vaun Walker fastbreak layup with 1:46 to play. However, Ryan Genrich made a jumper with 1:18 to play on the other end and the Pointers made enough free throws to finish it off.

The Yellowjackets had five scorers in double figures led by Johnson, who made four treys and finished with 14 points and five assists. Walker added 13 points and four assists and Josef Fahrenholtz had 12. UWS finished 50% from the field (27-of-54) but just 5-of-17 from 3-point range.

Genrich scored 15 for the Pointers.

UWS (3-6) is off until a trip to Florida to play John Carroll and Clarkson in the D3 Naples (Florida) Shootout on Dec. 29 and 30.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
