Yellowjackets comeback not enough to top Pointers

STEVENS POINT, Wis. — Wisconsin-Superior pared a 16-point deficit to just three points inside the last two minutes, but couldn't complete the comeback in a 76-72 men's basketball loss at Wisconsin-Stevens Point on Saturday, Dec. 17.

The Pointers made 64% (16-of-25) of their first-half field-goal attempts, helping them take a 39-25 halftime lead. A Reid Johnson three helped the Yellowjackets whittle the lead down to single digits for the first time just before the halfway point of the period. UWS got within four points twice and within three on a J'Vaun Walker fastbreak layup with 1:46 to play. However, Ryan Genrich made a jumper with 1:18 to play on the other end and the Pointers made enough free throws to finish it off.

The Yellowjackets had five scorers in double figures led by Johnson, who made four treys and finished with 14 points and five assists. Walker added 13 points and four assists and Josef Fahrenholtz had 12. UWS finished 50% from the field (27-of-54) but just 5-of-17 from 3-point range.

Genrich scored 15 for the Pointers.

UWS (3-6) is off until a trip to Florida to play John Carroll and Clarkson in the D3 Naples (Florida) Shootout on Dec. 29 and 30.