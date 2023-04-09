50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Yellowjackets baseball takes two from Bethany Lutheran

UWS started UMAC play 6-1.

By Staff reports
Today at 9:21 PM

Wisconsin-Superior baseball got back on track quickly in Upper Midwest Athletic Conference baseball, sweeping Bethany Lutheran 5-1 and 7-3 on Saturday, April 8, in Mankato to win their three-game weekend series.

In the 5-1 win, Ben Rhodes opened the scoring with a two-run shot in the second inning, while Payton Steiner had RBI hits in consecutive at-bats, first a single, then a double, to extend the UWS lead.

Steiner and Rhodes had two hits apiece for UWS. Ryan Rodriguez threw seven scoreless innings and allowed three hits for the win.

In game two, UWS took the lead early and built on it with a four-run third inning. Rhodes finished 4-for-4 with a double and a walk. Christian Garcia had a pair of RBI hits, while Noah Dagostino doubled and scored twice.

Matt Tappe was the winning pitcher, allowing three runs on four hits in five innings, scattering five walks and striking out four.

UWS (10-9, 6-1 UMAC) is scheduled to play Northwestern on Monday in St. Paul.

