Yellowjacket report: UWS men's hockey blows by Gusties

Wisconsin-Superior scored four times in the second period to grab a 6-3 nonconference men’s hockey win at Gustavus Adolphus on Friday night, Jan. 13 in St. Peter, Minnesota.

UWS entered the frame up a goal when Collin Pederson scored in the first period, and made it 2-0 early in the frame via Tristan Therrian, only for the Gusties to pull them back with two goals 26 seconds apart.

The Yellowjackets countered with a flurry of their own to end the frame as MacLean, Bannister and Francois all scored for UWS in a span of 2:24 to give the visitors a healthy 5-2 lead going into the break, which they’d augment with an empty-netter.

Dylan Meilun was the goaltender of record, extending his unbeaten start to his collegiate career to 8-0-1 through nine games.

Final stats were not available when this E-edition page was completed.

UWS (9-5-1) travels to St. Paul to meet Hamline at TRIA Rink in St. Paul on Saturday.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

UWS stifled by No. 10 Blugolds

Wisconsin-Eau Claire, ranked No. 10 in the country, held serve at home on Friday night, denying visiting Wisconsin-Superior 3-1 in a Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference women’s hockey game on Friday.

An unassisted goal by Lucy Drougas was all the Yellowjackets could muster, and it came with 50 seconds left in the second period when the host Blugolds already led 2-0 on goals from Eden Gruber and Sam Bandholtz.

The Blugolds cemented their win with a late goal from Emily Hart. They controlled much of the play, holding the Yellowjackets to nine shots on goal of which Stephanie Martin stopped eight.

Rose Beeman made 25 saves for UWS (8-8-0, 1-3-0 WIAC). The teams meet again, in Superior, on Saturday night.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Yellowjackets outscore Crown

Wisconsin-Superior followed a good offensive first half with a great one in the second, defeating Crown 86-75 on Friday night in an Upper Midwest Athletic Conference game in St. Bonifacius, Minnesota.

The Yellowjackets and Polars went to the locker room tied at 39 after a first half in which UWS shot 51.5% (17-of-33) from the field. UWS only improved upon that in the second half, shooting 55.9% (19-of-34).

The decisive move came early in the second half, as UWS went on a 10-0 run to grow an 11-point lead with 14:54 to play. Crown pulled within two about seven minutes later but never pulled ahead, and the Yellowjackets outscored the Polars 16-7 over the last six minutes.

Four UWS players scored in double figures, led by Josef Fahrenholtz, who scored 18 points on 9-of-16 from the floor. T.J. Moberg scored 14 and Reid Johnson and Levy Miguel posted 11 apiece.

UWS (7-6, 3-1 UMAC) travels to Minnesota Morris on Saturday afternoon.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Offensive output not enough for UWS

A shooting night barely north of 25% wasn’t enough offense for Wisconsin-Superior to avoid a 56-49 UMAC defeat at Crown on Friday night in St. Bonifacius, Minnesota.

UWS made just 20 percent (3-of-15) of its field-goal attempts in the second quarter but only trailed 29-26 at halftime. It didn’t get much better out of the break, as the Yellowjackets scored nine points on 2-of-11 from the field, but even then they went to the fourth quarter down 41-35 thanks in part to some of 16 Crown turnovers.

In the fourth quarter, Elise Besonen scored on three of four possessions but that only got the Yellowjackets within five points with less than a minute left.

Madi Hecox of Crown led all scorers with 18 points, while Isabelle Sager added eight points and 13 rebounds.

For UWS (5-7, 3-1 UMAC), Chloe Peterson scored a team-high 12 points off the bench. Katie Dobson added 11 and Besonen 10.

The Yellowjackets will regroup for a Saturday game at Minnesota Morris.