Wildcats snap UMD men's basketball home win streak

DULUTH — A hot-shooting Northern Michigan team became the first visitors to win a men's basketball game in Romano Gym in nearly 22 months on Sunday, as the Wildcats knocked off No. 14 Minnesota Duluth 90-76.

The Wildcats made 12 of 26 3-point attempts and shot 30-of-56 (53.6%) from the field and 18-of-19 from the free-throw line in the nonconference game.

It's the first home loss for UMD since Jan. 23, 2021 (Minnesota State Moorhead), snapping an 18-game home win streak.

NMU shot 57.1 from the field and made nine triples in the first half, but the Bulldogs were able to close to within four, 46-42, at the break.

UMD tied the game twice early in the second half but never pulled ahead and was down 71-62 with 7:05 to play on a Max Bjorklund 3. The Bulldogs clawed back to make it a one-possession game twice down the stretch, but gave up points on the other end immediately after. Max Weisbrod went 8-for-8 from the free-throw line in the last minute for NMU to finish it off.

Max Bjorklund led NMU with 26 points. Weisbrod added 23 and Brian Parzych 22.

For UMD, Austin Andrews had 22 points and seven boards, while Charlie Katona and Drew Blair kicked in 19 and 18 points, respectively. UMD was 27-for-56 (48.2%) from the field but made only five of 19 3-point attempts.

The Bulldogs (5-2) have all Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference games from here, resuming conference play on Thursday at home vs. Minnesota Crookston.