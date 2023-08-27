Where are the Bulldogs picked to finish in the NSIC in fall 2023?

DULUTH — The 2023 fall season of Minnesota Duluth athletics gets underway this week with football and women’s soccer kicking off on Thursday, Aug. 31, while volleyball and men’s and women’s cross country begin on Friday, Sept. 1.

Prior to the season, Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference coaches in each sport vote in an annual preseason poll, trying to predict who will finish where in the league. Coaches can not vote for their own team. The league also highlights players to watch from each team.

Below is where the Bulldogs' five fall sports teams were slotted in 2023 NSIC preseason polls and the players to watch at UMD.

Football

2023 #NSICFB Preseason Coaches' Poll; Preseason Players of the Year; Student-Athletes to Watch & Coaches' Quotes Revealed.



Full Release at: https://t.co/wIHe1RPA7v pic.twitter.com/vUHrZTHk1l — NSIC (@NorthernSunConf) August 7, 2023

UMD was picked to finish in fifth place out of 13 teams, with all four teams ahead of the Bulldogs receiving first-place votes. Bemidji State finished first in the rankings with 131 points, but Minnesota State-Mankato (125) had more first-place votes by a 5-4 margin. Both schools reached the NCAA playoffs last year.

A pair of fifth-year seniors made the NSIC players to watch list — offensive lineman Treyvon Cahalan of Champlin, Minnesota, and defensive back Marcus Glodowski of Amherst, Wisconsin. Cahalan is a three-time All-NSIC selection while Glodowski is coming off a season in which he had 40 tackles and an interception.

UMD's football season kicks off on Aug. 31 with a non-conference game, the Bulldogs' first in the regular season since 2011, vs. Northern Michigan at Malosky Stadium.

Women’s soccer

2023 #NSICSoc Preseason Coaches' Poll; Preseason Players of the Year; Student-Athletes to Watch & Coaches' Quotes Revealed.



Full Release at: https://t.co/b3IaxLkIlv pic.twitter.com/xj8LatAP19 — NSIC (@NorthernSunConf) August 14, 2023

Entering their 30th season under head coach Greg Cane, the Bulldogs are picked to finish ninth in the 15-team NSIC after finishing ninth in 2022 at 8-7-3 overall and 7-5-3 in league play.

A pair of seniors have been named players to watch this season at UMD. Forward Jackie Jares of Muskego, Wisconsin, had four goals and 13 assists last season while defenseman Rachel Boelke of Eden Prairie logged over 1,400 minutes while helping UMD hold opposing teams to 1.28 goals per game.

Defending champion Minnesota State-Mankato was picked to win the league this year. They were among four teams to receive first-place votes along with Augustana, Bemidji State and Concordia-St. Paul.

UMD opens its 2023 season on the road, taking on Northern Michigan at 3 p.m. on Aug. 31 in Marquette.

Volleyball

2023 #NSICVB Preseason Coaches' Poll; Preseason Player of the Year; Student-Athletes to Watch & Coaches' Quotes Revealed.



Full Release at: https://t.co/Ymt6Ez8LE1 pic.twitter.com/4mHpTug7QX — NSIC (@NorthernSunConf) August 9, 2023

UMD was picked to finish third in the NSIC preseason volleyball coaches poll released Tuesday, with Wayne State and Concordia-St. Paul taking the top two spots. Concordia-St. Paul edged out defending regular season champion Wayne State by one first-place vote (8-7) to be declared the NSIC’s preseason favorite.

Sports UMD volleyball looks for next step after 2022 bounce-back The Bulldogs were recently slotted third in the NSIC preseason coaches' poll after finishing with a 27-5 record, including a 17-3 mark in conference play, last season.

The Bulldogs — who start the season ranked No. 8 nationally in NCAA Division II by the American Volleyball Coaches Association — went 17-3 in league play to finish in a tie for second with Concordia in the NSIC last season. UMD earned an at-large bid to the NCAA Division II tournament for the first time since 2019, and was eliminated by eventual national runner-up Concordia in the regional semifinals.

Fifth-year senior setter Madison Gordon of New Berlin, Wisconsin. was named the Bulldogs’ player to watch after averaging 11.8 assists per set last season and 1.99 digs per set.

UMD opens the 2023 season Sept. 1 at the Ferris State University Invitational in Big Rapids, Michigan.

Minnesota Duluth setter Madison Gordon passes a ball during practice in Romano Gym on Thursday morning, Aug. 17, 2023. Jed Carlson / File / Superior Telegram

Women’s cross country

The 2023 #NSICWCC Preseason Coaches' Poll; Preseason Athlete of the Year; Student-Athletes to Watch & Coaches' Quotes Revealed.



Full Release at: https://t.co/kkPkxY9gZO pic.twitter.com/WZI7lH92Uu — NSIC (@NorthernSunConf) August 21, 2023

UMD is slotted fourth out of 15 teams in the NSIC, which is where the Bulldogs finished a year ago at the conference championship meet. Two-time defending league champion Augustana is the favorite to win the league again after picking up nine first-place votes, followed by Winona State, who nabbed the other six.

Ranked No. 22 in the last Division II women’s cross country national coaches poll of 2022, the Bulldogs finished 20th overall as a team at the 2022 NCAA Division II Women’s Cross Country Championship meet in Seattle. UMD was sixth as a team in the NCAA Central Regional meet and earned an at-large bid to the national meet.

Lauren Reiner, a senior from Rochester, Minnesota, was named the Bulldogs’ runner to watch this season after she took 45th in the NSIC meet last fall.

UMD opens the 2023 season on Sept. 1 with the University of Minnesota’s Oz Memorial at Les Bolstad Golf Course in Falcon Heights.

Men’s cross country

The 2023 #NSICMCC Preseason Coaches' Poll; Preseason Athlete of the Year; Student-Athletes to Watch & Coaches' Quotes Revealed.



Full Release at: https://t.co/aqjuMjD3r9 pic.twitter.com/haJRtkA4nk — NSIC (@NorthernSunConf) August 21, 2023

The Bulldogs were picked to finish fourth out of 13 teams in the NSIC, with three-time defending conference champion Augustana being the favorite to once again win the NSIC team title this fall.

UMD is coming off a fifth-place finish last fall in the NSIC and 10th-place showing at the NCAA Division II Central Region meet. Jack Van Kempen, a junior from Elbow Lake, Minnesota, was named the Bulldogs’ runner to watch this season after he took 12th last year at the NSIC championship meet and 45th at the NCAA Div. II regional.

UMD opens the 2023 season on Sept. 1 with the University of Minnesota’s Oz Memorial at Les Bolstad Golf Course in Falcon Heights.