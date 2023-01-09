UWS women's hockey dismantles Finlandia

HANCOCK, Mich. — Emma Booth recorded a hat trick and eight other Yellowjackets scored as Wisconsin-Superior women's hockey crushed Finlandia 11-0 in a nonconference game on Sunday (Jan. 8) at Houghton County Arena.

UWS was already up 3-0 after a period when Booth scored her first of the game, on the power play 15 seconds into the second period. She scored again late in the second period and midway through the third for her first collegiate hat trick.

UWS outshot the winless Lions 53-10 on Sunday and 120-22 for the weekend. Thirteen Yellowjackets had at least one point.

Rose Beeman needed to make only 10 saves for the shutout.

UWS (7-7-0) plays at Hamline on Tuesday night in St. Paul.