99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, February 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports College

UWS unable to hang with Bethany Lutheran in UMAC men's hoops championship

Superior High School alums Xavier Patterson and Mason Ackley started and contributed for the winners.

090121.S.DNT.YellowjacketsReport.jpg
University of Wisconsin-Superior
By Staff reports
February 27, 2023 12:15 AM

MANKATO — Six scorers in double figures proved too much Bethany Lutheran offense for Wisconsin-Superior to handle, as the Vikings won the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference men's basketball tournament championship at home on Sunday, 93-75.

Bethany pulled away with a 14-0 run in 4 1/2 minutes spanning halftime that put them up 52-36. UWS closed to within six by the midway point in the half, but BLC cued up more offense, scoring 27 more points in the last 9:16 to put the game away.

Drew Sagedahl's 18 points led Bethany, which made 56 percent of its field-goal attemps (38 of 68). Five others scored at least 10, including Superior High School alum Xavier Patterson, who had 10 points and four rebounds in 31 minutes. Another Spartan, Mason Ackley, started as well, and though he only scored five, he pulled down a game-best 14 rebounds. Both Ackley and Patterson transferred from UWS after the 2021-22 season.

J'Vaun Walker led UWS with 24 points, while Levy Miguel pitched in 15 off the bench.

The Yellowjackets conclude their season 17-10.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
running track
College
UWS teams sweep UMAC indoor track meets
February 27, 2023 12:59 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
3022918+umd bulldog logo.jpg
College
Bulldogs pull away from Upper Iowa, on to NSIC men's basketball semis
February 27, 2023 12:03 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Ledenkov1.jpg
College
Saints earn their spot in MIAC men's hockey championship game
February 26, 2023 11:09 PM
 · 
By  Brandon Veale