UWS unable to hang with Bethany Lutheran in UMAC men's hoops championship

MANKATO — Six scorers in double figures proved too much Bethany Lutheran offense for Wisconsin-Superior to handle, as the Vikings won the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference men's basketball tournament championship at home on Sunday, 93-75.

Bethany pulled away with a 14-0 run in 4 1/2 minutes spanning halftime that put them up 52-36. UWS closed to within six by the midway point in the half, but BLC cued up more offense, scoring 27 more points in the last 9:16 to put the game away.

Drew Sagedahl's 18 points led Bethany, which made 56 percent of its field-goal attemps (38 of 68). Five others scored at least 10, including Superior High School alum Xavier Patterson, who had 10 points and four rebounds in 31 minutes. Another Spartan, Mason Ackley, started as well, and though he only scored five, he pulled down a game-best 14 rebounds. Both Ackley and Patterson transferred from UWS after the 2021-22 season.

J'Vaun Walker led UWS with 24 points, while Levy Miguel pitched in 15 off the bench.

The Yellowjackets conclude their season 17-10.