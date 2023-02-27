UWS teams sweep UMAC indoor track meets

Wisconsin-Superior swept the men’s and women’s team events in their home facility during the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference indoor track and field meet at Lydia C. Thering Fieldhouse.

The women, who had 171.5 points over the Friday-Saturday event, won for the first time. Bethany Lutheran was second with 143.

UWS did it with depth, collecting 10 points for the win only once, in the 4x200-meter relay (Cora Schmitz, Myla Volk, Alexxa DeQuevedo and Colleen Claude), which won handily in 1 minute, 54.51 seconds. However, UWS had eight second-place and eight third-place finishes, with DeQuevedo taking second in the 60-meter hurdles, high jump and long jump and third in the 200. Claude was second in 200 and third in the 60, the 400 and the long jump.

In the men’s competition, UWS won a seventh straight title with their total of 247.5 points being the highest of any of the consecutive victories and more than double that of second-place Minnesota Morris.

UWS won 10 events, with Aidan Doherty (800), Will Schorr (200), Garrett Lynch (pole vault) and the 4x400-meter relay team entering the winner’s circle on Saturday after Nate Ohman (weight throw), Michael Butterfield (mile and 5000), Iain Matheson (400) and the 4x200 and distance medley relay teams were crowned on Friday.



Six Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs earned all-Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference recognition for their results in this weekend’s indoor track and field championships held Saturday and Sunday in Mankato.

The one win UMD scored on the day came from senior miler Cailee Peterson, who clocked in at 4 minutes, 46.5 seconds to win by over a second.

Junior Rachel Boelke came in second in the 600-meter run in 1:36.88.

Savannah Schley, a sophomore, was third in the 800 in 2:14.84.

On the men’s side, UMD junior Owen Dickenson (Solon Springs) set a school record in the men’s 1,000-meter run, finishing in 2:29.81 to break a 12-year mark, though he took second, two seconds behind Minnesota State Moorhead’s Jared Gregoire.

Colton Kostynick ended up second in the men’s shot put, the junior marking 15.88 meters, 10 centimeters short of Minot State’s Chase Snyder, while Bereket Loer grabbed third in the 600 (1:23.16).

UMD’s Lucas Selman and Luke Oberleitner had fifth-place finishes in the 5,000 (15:06.05) and high jump (1.95 meters), respectively.

The UMD men finished sixth as a team with 48 points, while the women were eighth with 37. The host Mavericks won both team events.



The St. Scholastica men finished eighth and women 10th at the MIAC indoor meet in St. Paul on Saturday and Sunday.

Top performers for the CSS women were Lily Beneke, who was second in the weight throw, marking 15.72 meters, and Ellie Sholing, who finished third in the 800 and fifth in the 600.

For the CSS men, sprinter Samuel Eben Ebai ran to second place in the 60, clocking 6.89 seconds, and took a fourth in the 200. Trent Beseth finished third in the shot put and teammate Grant Steger landed the same place in weight throw.

Bethel won both the men's and women's titles.