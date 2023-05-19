UWS softball team falls in national tourney opener

OSHKOSH, Wis. — Gina Followell struck out 10 batters and allowed only three hits to lead Concordia Wisconsin to an 8-0 victory over Wisconsin-Superior Thursday afternoon in the double-elimination opening round of the NCAA Division III national softball tournament.

Followell improved to 25-0 this season following her six-inning outing that included issuing no walks. Concordia Wisconsin is now 38-3, while UWS falls to 31-12.

Tayler Kraemer (20-11) took the loss for UWS, going five innings, allowing 11 hits and eight runs while walking five and striking out four.

Sydney Erdmann went 3-for-4 with two triples and three RBIs for the Falcons, while teammate Claudia Utz was 2-for-3 at the plate with a home run, double and three RBIs.

The Yellowjackets play Luther College (32-9) in an elimination game Friday at 1:30 p.m.

