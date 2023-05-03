UWS softball stings Northland

Northland had no answer for Wisconsin-Superior softball's bats, as the Yellowjackets concluded their home slate with 10-2 and 17-5 routs in Upper Midwest Athletic Conference play at NBC Spartan Sports Complex on Tuesday, May 2.

UWS scored five times in the second inning and four in the fourth to trigger the run rule after five frames. The Yellowjackets had 12 hits and four players with at least two. Six of those hits were doubles, two of them from Samantha Swartz.

Tayler Kraemer pitched, allowing two earned runs on five hits. She struck out six and walked one.

UWS laid on the offense even thicker in game two, scoring 11 times in the third inning.

Zoe Thomson, Ellie Macal and MyKenzie Leccia homered, with Leccia going 3-for-3 with seven RBIs and Thomson finishing 3-for-3 with five RBIs. Kraemer and Macal had two hits.

Emma Pillion pitched, allowing five runs (three earned) on five hits in five innings. She struck out four.

UWS (26-7, 16-3 UMAC) will play a nonconference doubleheader at Wisconsin-Stout on Thursday.