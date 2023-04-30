UWS softball outslugs opponents at crossover weekend

A three-run push in the top of the eighth inning helped Wisconsin-Superior softball escape a disappointing result as the Yellowjackets went on to outlast the Martin Luther Knights 8-6 in an extra-inning opener at the second Upper Midwest Athletic Conference crossover of the season on Saturday, April 29 in Morris, Minnesota.

UWS went on to top Northland 13-8 in their second game of the event.

Against Martin Luther, UWS lost hold of a 5-2 lead through four innings when the Knights had a three-run fifth.

The game remained tied going to the eighth, but opened the inning with two singles and Larissa Snyder's RBI groundout, following by a two-run single off the bat of Zoe Thomson.

Martin Luther led off the eighth with a triple, but managed only one hit after that.

ADVERTISEMENT

Six Yellowjackets had two hits apiece, with Snyder posting a pair of doubles. Tayler Kraemer earned the victory in relief of Emma Pillion, allowing one run on five hits in 3 1/3 innings with six strikeouts.

UWS scored nine runs in the top of the first against Northland, which proved to be enough to get through a tough outing from Kraemer, who allowed eight runs (seven earned) on 15 hits, though she did strike out nine. UWS also had 15 hits, with Snyder going 4-for-5 with three RBIs and MyKenzie Leccia going 3-for-4 with a double and four RBIs.

UWS (24-7, 14-3 UMAC) will host Northland in Superior on Tuesday.