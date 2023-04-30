99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, April 29

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports College

UWS softball outslugs opponents at crossover weekend

The Yellowjackets remain in second place in the league.

121121.S.DNT.YellowjacketsReport.jpg
By Staff reports
Today at 9:33 PM

A three-run push in the top of the eighth inning helped Wisconsin-Superior softball escape a disappointing result as the Yellowjackets went on to outlast the Martin Luther Knights 8-6 in an extra-inning opener at the second Upper Midwest Athletic Conference crossover of the season on Saturday, April 29 in Morris, Minnesota.

UWS went on to top Northland 13-8 in their second game of the event.

Against Martin Luther, UWS lost hold of a 5-2 lead through four innings when the Knights had a three-run fifth.

The game remained tied going to the eighth, but opened the inning with two singles and Larissa Snyder's RBI groundout, following by a two-run single off the bat of Zoe Thomson.

Martin Luther led off the eighth with a triple, but managed only one hit after that.

ADVERTISEMENT

Six Yellowjackets had two hits apiece, with Snyder posting a pair of doubles. Tayler Kraemer earned the victory in relief of Emma Pillion, allowing one run on five hits in 3 1/3 innings with six strikeouts.

UWS scored nine runs in the top of the first against Northland, which proved to be enough to get through a tough outing from Kraemer, who allowed eight runs (seven earned) on 15 hits, though she did strike out nine. UWS also had 15 hits, with Snyder going 4-for-5 with three RBIs and MyKenzie Leccia going 3-for-4 with a double and four RBIs.

UWS (24-7, 14-3 UMAC) will host Northland in Superior on Tuesday.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
DSC_1836.jpg
College
UMD's Laing signs free-agent deal with Jets
April 29, 2023 09:52 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
New CSS logo.png
College
Saints report: CSS baseball splits with Oles
April 29, 2023 09:11 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
3022918+umd bulldog logo.jpg
College
Bulldogs report: UMD softball dominates Wayne State
April 29, 2023 08:41 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Woman walks through greenhouse.
Business
After 36 years, Northland greenhouse changes hands
April 28, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
motel prepped for demolition
Business
Duluth's deserted Edgewater Motel to be torn down, while resort prepares for renovation
April 28, 2023 04:47 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
An athlete dribbles a basketball during a Special Olympics event.
Sports
Special Olympics return to Northland after 3 years
April 29, 2023 04:37 PM
 · 
By  Laura Butterbrodt
Venus at dusk
Astro Bob
Astro Bob: May, a merry month to stargaze
April 29, 2023 04:01 PM
 · 
By  Bob King