Sports College

UWS softball loses two one-run games

The Yellowjackets conclude the regular season at league-leading Bethany Lutheran on Saturday.

By Staff reports
Today at 10:58 PM

Wisconsin-Superior found itself on the short end of two very different one-run softball games on Thursday, May 4, losing both ends of a nonconference doubleheader at Wisconsin-Stout by scores of 1-0 and 11-10 (nine innings).

In the opener, UWS was held to four singles, two of them from Norah Schmitz.

The game's only run came on an RBI double to left center by Meagan Murphy in the fourth inning.

Tayler Kraemer took the loss despite allowing just the one run on seven hits. She struck out three and walked two.

In game two, UWS staged a furious rally from 9-0 down after four innings to force extras after scoring six times in the seventh inning on three hits, three walks, and two hit by pitch. However, in the ninth, the game ended on a bases-loaded walk for the Blue Devils.

Kraemer had a 3-for-5 game at the plate and drove in three runs. Larissa Snyder added two hits. Kraemer, the third of three UWS pitchers, took the loss in relief.

UWS (26-9) caps the regular season with an Upper Midwest Athletic Conference doubleheader at league-leading Bethany Lutheran, needing two wins in Mankato to claim a share of the conference championship.

YELLOWJACKET SPORTS

By Staff reports
