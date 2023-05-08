UWS softball hands league champs a conference loss

Wisconsin-Superior softball ended the regular season on a winning note and made sure league champion Bethany Lutheran ended it on a losing one by taking game two of an Upper Midwest Athletic Conference doubleheader 5-3 in Mankato on Sunday.

The league champion Vikings won game one 2-1.

BLC was already assured of the regular season championship going in, but overcame getting just two hits in seven innings off UWS pitcher Tayler Kraemer. The game was scoreless through five innings until BLC got its first two runners in the sixth on via an error and a bunt single, with the first runner scoring on another error and the second on an RBI groundout.

UWS put its first two runners on in the top of the seventh, but after Camille Wikstrom came in on a passed ball, two strikeouts ended the inning with the go-ahead run on base.

UWS had five hits, two of them from Tiffany Kirk. Kraemer struck out six and both the runs against her were unearned.

In game two, UWS overturned a 2-0 deficit with three runs in the fourth inning and two in the fifth to give BLC its only loss in 21 UMAC games this season. Cassie Bergman went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Kirk added two more hits.

Emma Pillion pitched, allowing three runs (two earned) on nine hits in a complete game.

UWS finished the regular season 27-10 overall and 17-4 in the UMAC, good for sole possession of second place. The Yellowjackets will meet Northwestern in the opening game of the league tournament on Thursday back in Mankato.