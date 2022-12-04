UWS men's hockey falls victim to Pointers' rally

STEVENS POINT, Wis. — With three minutes to play, Wisconsin-Superior had a 2-0 lead and was en route to its fifth straight win, fourth straight shutout and a Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference weekend sweep, but the Yellowjackets got none of them on Saturday night, Dec. 3.

Wisconsin-Stevens Point scored two extra-attacker goals in the last 2:33 and an overtime winner from Dawson Sciarrino for a 3-2 home win.

The Yellowjackets' lead was built on the back of a Reed Stark power play goal in the first period and C.J. Walker's score just eight seconds into the next frame.

It remained that way until UWSP drew a power play with 4:01 remaining in the game. Going 6-on-4, the Pointers' Noah Finstrom scored with 2:33 left, the first goal scored against UWS since a 3-1 win at Marian on Nov. 22, breaking a team shutout streak spanning 241 minutes and 48 seconds. With the goaltender still pulled, UWSP tied it up on Evan Junker's goal with :47 to play, sending it to overtime where Sciarrino ended the Yellowjackets' winning streak at four games.

The Pointers had the better of the play, holding a 44-18 advantage in shots on goal, 34-8 in the last two periods of regulation and 4-0 in overtime. Myles Hektor made 41 saves for UWS (8-4-0, 4-2-0 WIAC).

ADVERTISEMENT

UWS returns to the ice on Dec. 10 at Northland.