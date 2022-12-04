SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, December 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | College
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

UWS men's hockey falls victim to Pointers' rally

The Yellowjackets led 2-0 with three minutes to play.

100921.S.DNT.YellowjacketsReport.jpg
By Staff reports
December 03, 2022 10:22 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

STEVENS POINT, Wis. — With three minutes to play, Wisconsin-Superior had a 2-0 lead and was en route to its fifth straight win, fourth straight shutout and a Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference weekend sweep, but the Yellowjackets got none of them on Saturday night, Dec. 3.

Wisconsin-Stevens Point scored two extra-attacker goals in the last 2:33 and an overtime winner from Dawson Sciarrino for a 3-2 home win.

The Yellowjackets' lead was built on the back of a Reed Stark power play goal in the first period and C.J. Walker's score just eight seconds into the next frame.

It remained that way until UWSP drew a power play with 4:01 remaining in the game. Going 6-on-4, the Pointers' Noah Finstrom scored with 2:33 left, the first goal scored against UWS since a 3-1 win at Marian on Nov. 22, breaking a team shutout streak spanning 241 minutes and 48 seconds. With the goaltender still pulled, UWSP tied it up on Evan Junker's goal with :47 to play, sending it to overtime where Sciarrino ended the Yellowjackets' winning streak at four games.

The Pointers had the better of the play, holding a 44-18 advantage in shots on goal, 34-8 in the last two periods of regulation and 4-0 in overtime. Myles Hektor made 41 saves for UWS (8-4-0, 4-2-0 WIAC).

ADVERTISEMENT

UWS returns to the ice on Dec. 10 at Northland.

Related Topics: YELLOWJACKET SPORTSCOLLEGE HOCKEY
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
gopherrecruits122222.jpg
College
Gophers’ four-star running back Darius Taylor ‘one of prized recruits of the class’
Taylor had in-state Michigan offering him a scholarship midseason. Notre Dame, Wisconsin, Iowa and Indiana also courted Taylor.
December 21, 2022 07:59 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Hermantown boys hockey faces Grand Rapids at the IRA Civic Center.
Bulldogs Hockey
Max Plante making international impact with USA Hockey National Team Development Program
Hermantown native and Minnesota Duluth recruit had three goals and two assists for U.S. Under-17 Men's National Team in U17 Four Nations Tournament championship.
December 19, 2022 04:07 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
DSC_8832.jpg
College
UMD basketball teams grind out wins over St. Cloud State
The Bulldogs men won their second overtime game with the Huskies this season.
December 18, 2022 09:06 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
121121.S.DNT.YellowjacketsReport.jpg
College
Yellowjackets comeback not enough to top Pointers
UWS trailed by as many as 16 with less than 12 minutes to go and got within three points.
December 17, 2022 10:50 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports