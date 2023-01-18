STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, January 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | College
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

UWS men's basketball routs Finlandia

The Yellowjackets played 18 players.

4016349+UWS bee logo_27.jpg
By Staff reports
January 18, 2023 11:22 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

HANCOCK, Mich. — Wisconsin-Superior used a midweek road trip to the Upper Peninsula to spread minutes throughout its roster on Tuesday night, Jan. 18, as the Yellowjackets breezed past Finlandia 83-49.

Eighteen UWS players saw time, with 10 playing for eight minutes or more.

It took a while for the Yellowjackets to get going, but over the last 9:15 of the first half, UWS outscored the Lions 29-7 punctuated by a three-quarters court heave at the buzzer from Andrew Kunelius. UWS led by 30 or more for most of the second half.

Reid Johnson scored 13 points to lead the Yellowjackets (9-6). Kunelius added 12 off the bench and both Joey Barker and Josef Fahrenholtz scored 10.

UWS returns to Upper Midwest Athletic Conference play on Friday night with a home game vs. Northwestern.

Related Topics: MEN'S BASKETBALLYELLOWJACKET SPORTS
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
college men play hockey
Members Only
Bulldogs Hockey
Goals have been hard to come by for Bulldogs' Howard, but the NHL first-rounder is embracing the challenge
Isaac Howard, the UMD freshman wing and Tampa Bay Lightning prospect, is attacking his first scoring slump like his the desire to be a better all-around player. He's welcoming it.
January 18, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
New CSS logo.png
College
Saints report: CSS men's basketball ends losing streak
Nick Carlson led all scorers with 15 points.
January 16, 2023 10:06 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) drives to the basket while Minnesota Golden Gophers forward Dawson Garcia (3) defends on Jan. 16, 2023, at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.
College
Gophers can’t slow down Illini in a 78-60 loss
Illinois pulls away in 2nd half, outscoring Minnesota by 15 points
January 16, 2023 07:54 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
4016349+UWS bee logo_27.jpg
College
Yellowjackets report: UWS uses balance to tame Cougars in men’s basketball
Fahrenholtz leads the way while Walker makes key basket late as Yellowjackets win UMAC contest.
January 14, 2023 10:53 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports