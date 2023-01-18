UWS men's basketball routs Finlandia

HANCOCK, Mich. — Wisconsin-Superior used a midweek road trip to the Upper Peninsula to spread minutes throughout its roster on Tuesday night, Jan. 18, as the Yellowjackets breezed past Finlandia 83-49.

Eighteen UWS players saw time, with 10 playing for eight minutes or more.

It took a while for the Yellowjackets to get going, but over the last 9:15 of the first half, UWS outscored the Lions 29-7 punctuated by a three-quarters court heave at the buzzer from Andrew Kunelius. UWS led by 30 or more for most of the second half.

Reid Johnson scored 13 points to lead the Yellowjackets (9-6). Kunelius added 12 off the bench and both Joey Barker and Josef Fahrenholtz scored 10.

UWS returns to Upper Midwest Athletic Conference play on Friday night with a home game vs. Northwestern.