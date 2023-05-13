UWS baseball leads wire-to-wire to advance in UMAC tournament

MANKATO — Wisconsin-Superior waited out a rainy Friday, May 12, in Mankato and Minnesota Morris, 10-5 in an elimination game at the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference baseball tournament.

The weather, which washed out the entire day at the UMAC softball tournament in town, postponed this game from 1 p.m. to 6. The UWS offense started on time, though, scoring five times over its first three at-bats to take control of the game. Though the Cougars made a few counters, they never got closer than four runs.

Eight Yellowjackets had at least one hit, though only Isaac Fugere (3-for-3, scored three times), and Nick Fredrikson (2-for-3, two RBIs) had more than one.

Matt Tappe earned the pitching win, allowing four runs on 11 hits in 5 1/3 innings and striking out three.

UWS will play another elimination game on Saturday morning, May 13, against the loser of a late-night contest between Bethany Lutheran and Crown.



After rain washed out an entire day of the UMAC softball tournament at Bethany Lutheran College in Mankato, an unplayable field and more rain expected through the weekend led organizers to relocate at least Saturday's games to the College of St. Benedict in St. Joseph, Minnesota.

UWS, which defeated Northwestern 4-2 on Thursday, May 11, will meet Bethany Lutheran in a winner's bracket game on Saturday.