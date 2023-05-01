UWS baseball gives up runs, but scores many more

Wisconsin-Superior baseball won its sixth and seventh consecutive games with ease on Sunday, though the wins did come at the cost of a consecutive scoreless innings streak that reached 39.

UWS routed North Central 13-3 and 25-1 at Reynolds Field in St. Paul in Upper Midwest Athletic Conference play.

The Yellowjackets were already up 12-0 in the fourth inning when NCU scored on them in the fourth inning for the first time since April 14 at Minnesota Morris.

Isaac Fugere was 5-for-5 with three RBIs, while Christian Garcia went 4-for-5 with a pair of doubles and drove in two runs.

Ryan Rodriguez allowed three runs and six hits in five innings for the win.

ADVERTISEMENT

In game two, UWS scored six in the first and led 15-1 after three innings. Thirteen Yellowjackets had at least one hit. Fugere homered and had three hits and three RBIs.

Matt Tappe allowed one run on five hits on the mound, striking out seven.

UWS (18-11, 14-3 UMAC) is slated to face North Central again on Monday.